Crime Former N.H. firefighter charged with arson Nineteen-year-old Nathan Nicols faces five felony arson charges in connection to multiple fires reported over the past two years. Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare Courtesy/New Hampshire State Fire Marshal

A former New Hampshire firefighter is facing multiple arson charges in two communities within the past two years, the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office announced Thursday.

Former Bradford firefighter Nathan Nichols, 19, of Weare, was arrested Wednesday on five counts of felony-level arson, the Union Leader reported. The arsons allegedly took place between May 2022 and September 2023 in the towns of Bradford and Warner, according to the report.

Two of the blazes were reported as structure fires, while multiple others were considered outside fires.

It’s not clear when Nichols was last employed with the Bradford Fire Department.

Nichols was released on a personal recognizance bond and is due to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on Feb. 1, according to officials.

The fires remain under investigation. Tips can be sent to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or via email at [email protected].