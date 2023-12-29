Crime Suspect in murder of young Lawrence mother is arrested in Texas Santana Guerrero Temporo is wanted for the Christmas murder of 21-year-old Diosmary Mejia, officials said.

Authorities in Texas have arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a young Lawrence mother on Christmas, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced Friday.

Santana Guerrero Temporo, 53, was arrested as a fugitive from justice and is wanted for the Dec. 25 murder of Diosmary Mejia, Tucker said in a news release.

The DA’s office previously announced that Lawrence police found an individual unresponsive in a basement apartment on Salem Street Tuesday morning after receiving a request for a wellness check. At the time, officials described the death as an “apparent homicide” but did not provide any further details.

Family members later spoke with local TV news outlets and identified the woman as Mejia, a 21-year-old mother of two originally from the Dominican Republic. Initial reports used an alternate spelling of her first name, Diomaris.

Guerrero Temporo is expected to be arraigned next week on the fugitive charge, the DA’s office said. Online court records indicate he is facing a murder charge out of Lawrence District Court. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Family IDs victim found dead in apparent homicide in Lawrence as 21-year-old Diomaris Mejia. Loved ones say she was a mother of two who moved to MA from Dominican Republic a year ago. Police have not identified suspect but family says she was in troubled relationship #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/QijDVJtQAK — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) December 27, 2023