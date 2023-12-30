Crime Third person dies in wrong-way Christmas crash in Somerset A Seekonk grandmother succumbed to her injuries following the fatal crash, which claimed the lives of her husband and 15-year-old grandson.

A Seekonk woman has died following a late-night Christmas car crash that also took the lives of her husband and teenage grandson.

Donna Arruda, 68, of Seekonk, died Friday at Rhode Island Hospital following a wrong-way crash Monday on the Somerset side of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

As a result of her death, new charges of manslaughter while operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide-OUI liquor will be filed against Adam Gauthier, 41, of New York City, according to officials.

Gauthier, a former Somerset resident, was arrested shortly after the crash. He was held on $100,000 cash bail during his arraignment at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was taken for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Quinn’s office.

The new charges come after Gauthier was originally charged with two counts of manslaughter while operating under the influence, two counts of motor vehicle homicide-OUI liquor, and one count each of OUI-liquor with serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving the wrong way on a state highway.

Gauthier is set to appear in Fall River District Court for an initial pre-trial hearing on Jan. 9.

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurred on Christmas night. My heart grieves for the victims and their family for their terrible loss,” Quinn said.

Gauthier was allegedly driving a Range Rover eastbound in the westbound lane on Route 6 while crossing the bridge, according to investigators. While on the bridge, his vehicle allegedly had a head-on collision with an Infiniti SUV.

Floriano Arruda, 73, of Seekonk, was driving the SUV when the crash happened. His wife, Donna, was in the front passenger seat, and his 15-year-old grandson, Jacoby Arruda, also of Seekonk, was in the rear of the vehicle.

All three of the Arrudas were rushed to area hospitals, according to Quinn’s office. The teen was pronounced dead Christmas night at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, and Floriano Arruda was pronounced dead the next morning at Rhode Island Hospital.

Investigators said a third vehicle also sustained front-end damage during the crash. The driver and front-seat passenger of that vehicle sustained minor injuries and were treated at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Quinn’s office said the investigation is ongoing.