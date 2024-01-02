Alleged subway urinator and female friend charged with assaulting rider, 72

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A man and a woman were arrested on New Year’s Day after allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old at the Government Center T station, according to officials.
The couple resorted to name-calling when the alleged victim spotted the male suspect urinating in a corner of the platform around 8 p.m. Monday, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement. The pair then approached the older man and allegedly assaulted him.
The 72-year-old was taken to the hospital with a head injury, police said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.