Crime Alleged subway urinator and female friend charged with assaulting rider, 72 The couple allegedly resorted to name-calling and physical violence after the 72-year-old spotted the male suspect urinating on the platform. The Government Center MBTA station. Ryan Breslin/Boston.com, File

A man and a woman were arrested on New Year’s Day after allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old at the Government Center T station, according to officials.

The couple resorted to name-calling when the alleged victim spotted the male suspect urinating in a corner of the platform around 8 p.m. Monday, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement. The pair then approached the older man and allegedly assaulted him.

The 72-year-old was taken to the hospital with a head injury, police said.