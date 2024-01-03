Crime Quincy man allegedly tried to set caged raccoon on fire, police say Officers found the raccoon stuck in a trap cage with apparent burn injuries. The animal survived Saturday's ordeal, according to police.

A Quincy man is charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly placed a caged raccoon on top of an outdoor fire Saturday.

Officers responded to a home on Royal Street after receiving a call about a person trying to light a raccoon on fire in the backyard, the Quincy Police Department said in a press release. Upon arrival, police reportedly saw two neighbors arguing and a live raccoon stuck in a trap cage with apparent burn injuries.

Video obtained by the officers allegedly showed Andrew Chieu, 63, building a fire in a tin can and then placing the caged raccoon on top of the can as the fire grew.

Chieu pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of animal cruelty in Quincy District Court on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance, online court records indicate. Boston.com has reached out to his attorney for comment.

A Quincy Animal Control officer brought the raccoon to a local animal hospital for treatment.

“The raccoon survived the incident and the extent of its injuries is unknown at this time,” police said.