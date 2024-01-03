Quincy man allegedly tried to set caged raccoon on fire, police say

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Quincy man is charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly placed a caged raccoon on top of an outdoor fire Saturday.
Officers responded to a home on Royal Street after receiving a call about a person trying to light a raccoon on fire in the backyard, the Quincy Police Department said in a press release. Upon arrival, police reportedly saw two neighbors arguing and a live raccoon stuck in a trap cage with apparent burn injuries.
Video obtained by the officers allegedly showed Andrew Chieu, 63, building a fire in a tin can and then placing the caged raccoon on top of the can as the fire grew.
Chieu pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of animal cruelty in Quincy District Court on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance, online court records indicate. Boston.com has reached out to his attorney for comment.
A Quincy Animal Control officer brought the raccoon to a local animal hospital for treatment.
“The raccoon survived the incident and the extent of its injuries is unknown at this time,” police said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.