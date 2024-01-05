Crime Livestream: Karen Read returns to court as lawyers seek to unseal letters between DA and feds The high-profile murder case returns to court Friday morning for a motions hearing. Karen Read, the Mansfield woman charged with murder in the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, appeared in Norfolk County Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing on May 3, 2023. She stood on the front steps with her lawyers after the hearing. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe Staff, File

Lawyers for Karen Read are looking to unseal communication between the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and federal authorities — one of several motions a judge is slated to take up Friday morning as Read’s case returns to court.

According to the defense, prosecutors turned over six letters between Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office and federal authorities as part of discovery, the evidence prosecutors provide to a defendant before trial.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to seal those letters, but Read’s lawyers want them made publicly available.

In a motion filed in Norfolk Superior Court Tuesday, the lawyers said the letters include communication between the DA’s office, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Professional Responsibility, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Notably, the disclosure of the letters last month coincided with reports that federal prosecutors are conducting an inquiry into Read’s arrest and prosecution.

The Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend — Boston police officer John O’Keefe — while dropping him off in Canton following a night out with friends in January 2022. Prosecutors say Read left O’Keefe to die in the snow outside a fellow Boston police officer’s home, but Read’s lawyers have alleged a coverup and claim other afterparty guests are to blame.

In Tuesday’s motion, Read’s lawyers accused prosecutors of trying to disseminate only the portions of the letters that reflect favorably on the DA’s office.

“Since the Letters are in the public interest, and since the Commonwealth has not met its burden in establishing that an exemption applies, the Letters — like every other non-impounded document in this case — should be available for public review and scrutiny,” the lawyers argued.

Responding to reports of a federal probe in the Read case, Morrissey previously issued a statement emphasizing his confidence in the state’s prosecution.

“The US Attorney’s Office does not have jurisdiction over a state murder case, so this is an extraordinary step on their part,” Morrissey said last month. “I am unconcerned because I have confidence in what we’ve done and what people have told us.”