Crime South Shore raid yields nearly 35 pounds of fake Adderall, Xanax pills laced with fentanyl and meth Andrew Billings, 39, of Plymouth, faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, and unlawful manufacture of a class B drug.

A recent drug raid in Whitman resulted in the seizure of nearly 35 pounds of counterfeit Adderall and Xanax pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to state police.

The bust followed a months-long investigation into Andrew Billings, 39, of Plymouth, the agency noted in a release.

On Dec. 21, authorities executed search warrants for a property on Essex Street in Whitman, and for Billings’ SUV.

At the Whitman property, police said they found thousands of counterfeit prescription pills, large amounts of white powder, a pharmaceutical grade pill press, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officials field tested the pills and powder, presuming that the 6 pounds of fake Adderall pills contained fentanyl and the 27 pounds of fake Xanax tablets and loose powder contained methamphetamine.

Authorities located Billings at his workplace in Plymouth and arrested him. Inside his vehicle, they found 145 grams of blue oxycodone pills.

He was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, and unlawful manufacture of a class B drug.

A number of agencies and organizations assisted the Norfolk County State Police Detectives Unit in the investigation including inspectors from the U.S. Postal Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the W.E.B. Major Crimes and Drug Task Force, troopers from the State Police Narcotics Section and the Plymouth State Police Detectives Unit, and detectives from Plymouth and Whitman police departments.