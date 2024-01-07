Crime Woman sentenced to 10-12 years for fatal Brockton road rage stabbing A Plymouth County jury deliberated for two days before finding Jacqueline Mendes, 36, of Fall River guilty.

A Fall River woman was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison after she was found guilty of manslaughter following a road rage attack.

Jacqueline Mendes, 36, was also found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Jennifer Landry, 41, of Brockton, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

On June 28, 2019, police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at the intersection of 276 Belmont St. and Grafton Street in Brockton.

Fall River Woman Sentenced For Fatal Traffic Altercation pic.twitter.com/jzoyegJeQT — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 4, 2024

Police said Landry was found “bleeding profusely” from a stab wound in the side of her neck. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then flown to Boston Medical Center for treatment, according to officials. However, she was pronounced dead the next day.

About 15 minutes after the incident, Mendes went to police and said she had been involved in an altercation with a motorist and there “may have been a stabbing involved.”

Police determined that the two women had been involved in a traffic-related confrontation when Mendes stabbed Landry with a knife and fled the scene, according to officials.

According to The Brockton Enterprise, during her initial trial, Landry’s sister did not see justice served.

“To say we received justice, it doesn’t fit. If it were up to our family, we would want her to spend the rest of her life in jail,” said Kristine Burke.

A Plymouth County jury deliberated for two days before finding Mendes guilty.