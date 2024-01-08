Crime Peabody man charged with manslaughter in sister’s death Prosecutors say Alban Dobra was trying to kick his sisters out of his home on New Year's Day when he pushed one of them, causing a fatal head injury.

A Peabody man was charged with manslaughter after allegedly pushing his sister on New Year’s Day and causing a head injury that killed her several days later.

Alban Dobra, 39, was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; he was arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court on an upgraded charge of manslaughter.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Dobra was trying to kick his two sisters out of his home on Jan. 1 when he pushed one of them, 54-year-old Mimoza Sawtelle, off the front steps. Prosecutors say Sawtelle’s head struck the paved walkway as she fell.

Peabody police arrived at Dobra’s Esquire Drive home around 5:22 p.m. and found Sawtelle with a serious head injury. She was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment and later died from her injuries on Jan. 5, the DA’s office said.

Dobra was arrested on New Year’s Day and ordered held without bail the following day. He pleaded not guilty during Monday’s arraignment and was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing. Boston.com has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Dobra is due back in court on Friday.