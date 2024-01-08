Crime Driver in Somerset Christmas crash that killed 3 facing more charges The man from New York City was allegedly drunk while driving when his car crashed into another vehicle, killing a husband and wife and their teen grandson.

A second arraignment has been scheduled Tuesday for a New York City man who allegedly killed a family of three in a car crash Christmas night while he was drunk, according to authorities.

Adam Gauthier, 41, faces new charges of manslaughter while operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide-OUI liquor after the third victim, 68-year-old Donna Arruda, died days after the crash on Dec. 29.

The fatal crash occurred late Christmas night in Somerset on Veterans Memorial Bridge, when Donna, her 73-year-old husband Floriano Arruda, and 15-year-old grandson Jacoby Arruda, all from Seekonk, were in their Infiniti SUV. A Land Rover, driven by Gauthier in the wrong direction, hit them just after 11 p.m., according to authorities.

Floriano and Jacoby died within hours of the crash. Gauthier was charged in Floriano’s and Jacoby’s deaths with two counts of manslaughter while operating under the influence, two counts of motor vehicle homicide-OUI liquor, and one count each of OUI liquor with serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and driving the wrong way on a state highway.

His initial arraignment for the first slew of charges was held Dec. 26, a day after the deadly crash, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Boston Globe reports Gauthier, a former Somerset resident, is being held at Dartmouth House of Correction on $100,000 cash bail.