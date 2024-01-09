Crime Ludlow man allegedly tries to lure 2 girls into his car The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in a Ludlow Walgreens parking lot, police said.

A Ludlow man allegedly attempted to lure two teenage girls into his car Saturday outside a local Walgreens.

Michael Wilson, 35, was arrested that afternoon and charged with enticement of a child under 16 and disorderly conduct, Ludlow police said in a release. He was initially held on a $15,040 cash bail but was released on personal recognizance after his Monday arraignment in Palmer District Court.

Officers responded to East Street just after noon after receiving reports of a male watching two girls, later reported to be ages 15 and 16. Upon arrival, the officers found Wilson parked in an eastbound-facing direction in the westbound lane in front of 65 East St., blocking the travel lane with his car, police said. The mothers of the girls were engaging him from the sidewalk.

A preliminary investigation then found that the girls initially noticed Wilson watching them as they shopped at the Walgreens at 54 East St. As the girls were leaving the store, Wilson attempted to lure them into his vehicle and asked if they wanted to come up to his apartment, police said.

The girls immediately left to find their mothers, who were in the area at the time.

“I would like to commend the efforts and professionalism of the police officers, dispatchers and the shift sergeant for their quick response to a frantic 911 call,” Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said in a statement. “Their response led to a detailed and thorough on-scene investigation that resulted in an arrest to a very serious crime.”

Wilson, who was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, is set to return to court March 19.

Wilson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.