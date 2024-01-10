32-year-old man stabbed to death at Lawrence McDonald’s

Newsletter Signup
A man was stabbed to death on Tuesday evening at a Lawrence McDonald’s, city police said.
Officers responded to the scene at about 5 p.m. after receiving reports of an altercation at the fast-food restaurant at 50 Broadway. Upon arrival, they found Kendrick Marcus Brown, 32, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Brown was treated at the scene by members of the Lawrence Police Department and transported by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Lawrence police have arrested Marcos A. Muniz, 47, and charged him with first-degree murder. Muniz was arraigned Wednesday morning at Lawrence District Court, where he was held without bail. His next hearing is scheduled for February 28.
“I am extremely grateful to members of the Lawrence Police Department for their rapid response to this incident,” Acting Chief William Castro said in a statement. “The first officials on scene provided medical aid to the victim, secured the chaotic scene, identified witnesses, and immediately began searching for the suspect. Their professionalism led to the quick resolution to this case, including removing this dangerous individual off of the street.”
The incident remains under investigation. Muniz’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
