Boston, Cambridge police seek person of interest in multiple assaults

Boston and Cambridge police are looking to identify a person who allegedly assaulted two people in Porter Square last week.
The person of interest allegedly used a knife to attack the victims on the evening of Jan. 4, Cambridge Police shared on Facebook yesterday. The two victims were left with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Cambridge Police Department shared three images of the suspect captured by security cameras in the area. He’s also a person of interest in “multiple” other assaults in Boston and Cambridge, according to Cambridge Police.
Police urged anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Cambridge Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously at 617-349-3370 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS. Community members may also call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.
