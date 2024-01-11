Crime Brockton man charged with robbery of postal worker Vashid Mashmasarmi, 20, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Randolph postal key robbery.

A Brockton man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a Randolph mail carrier of a Postal Master Key in December.

Detectives allegedly found Vashid Mashmasarmi, 20, in possession of the key when they searched his car Tuesday in Brockton as part of the ongoing investigation into the December robbery. He is charged with unarmed robbery, possession of a burglarious tool, and receiving stolen property.

Soul Gagnon, 20, of Brockton, was in the driver’s seat of Mashmasarmi’s car and is facing firearms charges after the search. The detectives found the car parked next to an unoccupied mail truck, police said.

Advertisement:

The postal worker was allegedly robbed Dec. 27, 2023, at the Rosemont Square apartments in Randolph. Two masked men allegedly injured the mail carrier and took the key. This was the latest in a string of postal robberies, after attacks in Medford, Mattapan, Peabody, and Melrose.

“Our detectives’ work on this case was phenomenal,” Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement. “They started with little evidence but put together a solid case and made arrests. We’d like to thank Brockton Police, Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their continued assistance in this case.”

Mashmasarmi and Gagnon were arraigned Wednesday, in Quincy District Court and Brockton District Court, respectively.