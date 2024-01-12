Crime Salem man sentenced to six years for child pornography Andrew R. Sorrento, 35, pleaded guilty to federal charges in October.

A man from Salem has been sentenced to six years in prison for the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Andrew R. Sorrento, 35, pleaded guilty to the federal charges in October. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani sentenced him to prison Wednesday, as well as five years of supervised release, federal authorities said.

Sorrento was identified as a distributor of child sexual abuse material in July of 2022.

Authorities then searched his home in Salem on Dec. 9, 2022. They reportedly found a cellphone with 23 images and seven videos of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, which they said Sorrento had been distributing through social media and text messages. The images included a child under 12 years of age.

Advertisement:

The case was part of a nationwide initiative, Project Safe Childhood.