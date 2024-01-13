Crime Milford police seek armed men who manhandled workers while robbing grocery store The suspects are seen on surveillance video holding up Aroma Brazil employees at gunpoint. Images of the suspects released by Milford police. Courtesy

Milford police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery at a grocery store on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Aroma Brazil grocery shop at 2 Beach St. around 9 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, Milford police said in a Facebook post.

Employees told investigators that the robbers were two men armed with handguns and wearing masks and hoods that covered their faces, according to officials.

Surveillance video released by Milford police shows one of the suspects stealing money from the cash register while ordering an employee to put cash in a bag.

In the video, another suspect is seen grabbing a grocery worker before dragging him towards a back door.

The suspects allegedly made off with “a large sum of cash” before fleeing the shop and entering a getaway vehicle, according to officials.

Police believe the SUV, a gray Dodge Durango, was possibly manufactured between 2011 and 2013.

Milford detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two armed suspects, the getaway driver, and the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information can call a confidential tip line at 508-473-3800 or email [email protected].