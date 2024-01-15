Crime Officials identify 22-year-old fatally shot in a Brockton hibachi restaurant Surveillance video shows a hooded person shooting 22-year-old Joe Araujo inside the restaurant at close range.

Officials have identified the man fatally shot inside a hibachi restaurant in Brockton on Friday as 22-year-old Joe Araujo, The Boston Globe reported Saturday.

Police responded to Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet at 718 Crescent Street in Brockton at about 8 p.m. Friday, the Globe reported. Officials said Araujo was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A surveillance video of the shooting released to CBS Boston showed a hooded person rounding a corner inside the restaurant and firing a gun at a person sitting in a booth at close range.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office has said that the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and the incident is under investigation by the Brockton Police Department, according to the Globe.

Police told NBC Boston that Araujo was the only person injured in the shooting and that no arrests had been made as of Saturday.