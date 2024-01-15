Two men arrested in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting in a Brockton hibachi restaurant

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting inside a Brockton hibachi restaurant that left one person dead on Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in an X post late Monday night.
The shooting, which police said was likely not a random act of violence, killed 22-year-old Joe Araujo, officials told The Boston Globe Saturday.
Surveillance video of the shooting shows a hooded person approaching Araujo sitting in a booth inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton before firing at him. Araujo was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Cruz called the shooting “brazen” in his X post and said the two suspects are scheduled to be arraigned at Boston District Court Tuesday. According to the post, a “non-stop investigation” by the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police departments lead to the identification and arrest of the two men.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.