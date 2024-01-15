Crime Two men arrested in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting in a Brockton hibachi restaurant Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz called the shooting “brazen” and said the two suspects are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Dedham Police say they are looking into why the woman was dropped off at the store.

Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting inside a Brockton hibachi restaurant that left one person dead on Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in an X post late Monday night.

The shooting, which police said was likely not a random act of violence, killed 22-year-old Joe Araujo, officials told The Boston Globe Saturday.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows a hooded person approaching Araujo sitting in a booth inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton before firing at him. Araujo was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Cruz called the shooting “brazen” in his X post and said the two suspects are scheduled to be arraigned at Boston District Court Tuesday. According to the post, a “non-stop investigation” by the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police departments lead to the identification and arrest of the two men.