Crime Former nurse pleads guilty to tampering with oxycodone at Dedham rehab center Jaclyn McQueen, 44, of Dedham faces up to 10 years in prison.

A former nurse pleaded guilty this month to tampering with liquid oxycodone syringes at the Dedham rehabilitation center where she worked.

Jaclyn McQueen of Dedham pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to one count of tampering with a consumer product, the office of acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said in a statement. The 44-year-old was accused of removing liquid oxycodone from syringes prescribed for patients between February and May 2020 at the rehabilitation center she worked at in Dedham. Prosecutors alleged McQueen consumed the oxycodone herself and refilled the syringes with saline, returning them to the medication carts where they could have been administered to patients.

According to Levy’s office, the charge of tampering with a consumer product provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

McQueen will return to court for sentencing on April 4.