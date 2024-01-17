Crime Massachusetts man charged with 68 counts of firearm and domestic violence related charges Yaran Drawbridge of Holden was arrested in May after his girlfriend accused him of physically assaulting her and placing her in a chokehold.

A Massachusetts man was charged last month with 68 counts of firearms and domestic violence-related offenses, the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General said in a press release Tuesday.

Police in Johnston, Rhode Island, arrested 42-year-old Yaran Drawbridge in May after officials responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, leading them to find illegal rifles and more than 60 large-capacity magazines in Drawbridge’s possession.

Drawbridge was charged in December with 62 counts of possession of a large capacity magazine, three counts of possession of a sawed-off rifle, one count of domestic assault by strangulation, one count of simple domestic assault, and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to the press release, police responded to Juniper Lane in Johnston on May 4, 2023, where they encountered Drawbirdge’s girlfriend waiting at a neighbor’s house. The victim told police that she had escaped a domestic assault and that the defendant physically assaulted her and put her in a chokehold.

The victim was able to escape the house through a bathroom window, according to the press release. She told responding officers that she believed Drawbridge was still inside the residence and was in possession of firearms.

“As alleged, officers responded to the residence and entered the home through a rear door,” the press release stated. “While searching for the defendant, officers observed various types of large capacity magazines and other gun paraphernalia in the basement of the home.”

Responding officers were not able to locate Drawbridge after searching the Johnston house. At this point, the victim told them the defendant owned another home in Holden, the press release stated.

Officials obtained an arrest warrant for Drawbridge and notified Holden Police of the incident. Drawbridge turned himself in to Johnston Police on May 5, 2023.

After executing a search warrant of the defendant’s Johnston house, officials found three altered rifles with shortened barrels and 62 large capacity magazines, according to the press release.

Drawbridge is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on Feb. 7 in Providence County Superior Court.