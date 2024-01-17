Crime SJC delays hearings for alleged clients in high-end brothel case Initial "show cause" hearings for the alleged sex buyers were due to begin in Cambridge District Court Thursday. An apartment at 66 Bond St. in Watertown was one of the alleged brothel sites. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe, File

A Supreme Judicial Court justice has delayed the initial hearings for 28 people accused of buying sex from a Greater Boston brothel network that allegedly catered to a “wealthy and well-connected clientele.”

Filed Wednesday afternoon, Associate Justice Frank M. Gaziano’s interim order came less than a day before the first of the alleged sex buyers were due to appear in Cambridge District Court for “show cause” hearings.

Those hearings are typically held in secret, away from the public eye. However, Cambridge District Court Clerk-Magistrate Sharon Shelfer Casey previously decided to open the hearings following requests from The Boston Globe, NBC10 Boston, and WBUR.

Advertisement:

The hearings will determine whether there is enough evidence to prosecute the alleged sex buyers, who have not been publicly named.

The Globe and WBUR also jointly petitioned the SJC to ask that documents in the case be publicly released, WBUR reported. According to the news outlet, some of the alleged sex buyers objected to the public release of potential evidence and identifying information. Shelfer Casey and the Association of Magistrates and Assistant Clerks of The Trial Court also reportedly pushed back.

Boston Globe Media Partners, the parent company of Boston.com, is a named plaintiff in the SJC case regarding the release of documents.

In his order, Gaziano granted a request from 13 of the alleged clients — identified only as John Does — to postpone the district court proceedings until further notice.

He gave the men until Monday afternoon to file any further response to the request from the Globe and WBUR. Boston.com has contacted several lawyers who are representing the men; one declined to comment, and another could not be reached by phone Wednesday afternoon.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office, which filed a response on Shelfer Casey’s behalf, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did a lawyer for the Association of Magistrates and Assistant Clerks of the Trial Court.

Advertisement:

The brothel case made national headlines in November when authorities announced the arrests of three people accused of operating a commercial sex ring in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs. Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge; Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham; and James Lee, 68, of Torrance, California, are all charged with violating the Mann Act, a federal law that targets interstate prostitution.

Federal prosecutors previously announced that the commercial sex ring had a client base that included politicians, military officers, business executives, and other high-profile individuals.

“Pick a profession; they’re probably represented in this case,” acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said during a Nov. 8 news conference. “They are the men who fueled this commercial sex ring.”

In a motion obtained by WBUR, however, attorneys for the John Does disputed prosecutors’ description of powerful and elite individuals. According to WBUR, the lawyers argued that their clients are “private citizens who face adverse and embarrassing collateral consequences if their name and image are published before they have the opportunity to face this case at a clerk’s hearing or in a court of law.”