Teen killed in Concord, New Hampshire shooting

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Concord, N.H. on Tuesday night, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.

Concord resident Zackary Sullivan died from a gunshot wound to the neck and the manner of his death was homicide, according to an autopsy conducted by the state’s deputy chief medical examiner.

Concord police and the Attorney General’s office continue to investigate the circumstances around Sullivan’s death.

Police have not announced any arrests, but said they believe all involved parties have been identified and there does not appear to be any current threat to the public.

No further information was available amid the investigation at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information related to this investigation to call Concord police at (603) 225-8600 or (603) 226-3100.