Crime Suspect arrested after man is stabbed in Mattapan Joseph J. Marrow, 70, was arrested late Wednesday night after police responded to a call about a stabbing.

A 70-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in Mattapan.

Officers arrested Joseph J. Marrow after receiving a report of a stabbing at 442 River St., according to a press release by the Boston Police Department.

The release said officers arrived on scene late Wednesday night and located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Marrow was still on scene when police arrived and was arrested at 9:55 p.m., according to the press release. He will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court.