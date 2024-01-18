Suspect arrested after man is stabbed in Mattapan

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 70-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in Mattapan.
Officers arrested Joseph J. Marrow after receiving a report of a stabbing at 442 River St., according to a press release by the Boston Police Department.
The release said officers arrived on scene late Wednesday night and located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Marrow was still on scene when police arrived and was arrested at 9:55 p.m., according to the press release. He will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.