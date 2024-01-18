Crime

Suspect arrested after man is stabbed in Mattapan

Joseph J. Marrow, 70, was arrested late Wednesday night after police responded to a call about a stabbing.

By Emily Spatz

A 70-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in Mattapan. 

Officers arrested Joseph J. Marrow after receiving a report of a stabbing at 442 River St., according to a press release by the Boston Police Department. 

The release said officers arrived on scene late Wednesday night and located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Marrow was still on scene when police arrived and was arrested at 9:55 p.m., according to the press release. He will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court. 