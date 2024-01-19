Crime Cape couple found guilty in case alleging years of child abuse Between 2016 and 2021, Brian Barnicle physically abused two victims repeatedly, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

A Barnstable Superior Court jury found a Yarmouth couple guilty of several charges of child abuse Thursday.

Following a seven-day trial, the jury declared Brian Barnicle, 42, guilty of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts), assault and battery (three counts), reckless endangerment of a child (two counts), intimidation of a witness (four counts), and strangulation; and Crystale Barnicle, 43, guilty of reckless endangerment of a child (two counts) and wanton/recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child under 14 (three counts).

The charges stem from an investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.

Between 2016 and 2021, Brian Barnicle physically abused two victims repeatedly, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

The abuse included striking one of the victims with a cane (hitting both his head and body but causing a gash on the head), one of the victims with a belt (causing significant physical discomfort and permanent marking), one of the victims with his fists (causing incidents of unconsciousness), and one of the victims with hands across the face (resulting in a black eye), authorities described in the release.

Barnicle also strangled one of the victims, the district attorney’s office said.

“While Crystale Barnicle is not alleged to have physically struck the victims, she was aware of the abuse and at many times present during the abuse and never made an effort to stop the abuse, to call for help, or to remove the victims from the substantial and unjustifiable risk of injury,” the release noted.

Both Brian and Crystale Barnicle will be sentenced in Barnstable Superior Court on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois noted that he recognized the courage it took for the victims and witnesses to testify in this case.