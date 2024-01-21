Crime Lowell man indicted in mother’s murder Michael Belous was previously charged with assault and battery on a household or family member as well as other related charges.

The Middlesex County Grand Jury indicted Michael Belous, 24, of Lowell, for murder in connection with his mother’s alleged assault in his Lowell home, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Belous was previously charged with assault and battery on a household or family member as well as other related charges, according to officials.

On July 17, 2023, at approximately 12:57 a.m., Lowell police received a call from Belous saying that he’d found his mother beaten up and barely breathing inside his home in Lowell, according to the statement.

When the officers arrived at Belous’ residence on Middlesex Street, police said they found his mother, Elena Vainer, 51, of Reading, with injuries to her head, face, arm, and neck.

When officers talked to Belous about the incident, they said they saw minor injuries on his hands.

Investigators say Vainer was visiting her son over the weekend and an alleged physical altercation occurred, according to the statement.

Officials say surveillance video of the area indicated that Vainer and Belous were the only people allegedly inside the home at the time of the incident.

According to Vainer’s autopsy, the cause of death was blunt force trauma and mechanical asphyxia.