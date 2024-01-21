Crime New Hampshire trio arrested after 15 dogs and a child found living in “deplorable” conditions The three adults living in the Hooksett, New Hampshire house are scheduled to appear in court next month on charges of child endangerment and animal cruelty. A New Hampshire family has been arrested on animal cruelty and child endangerment charges after police found “deplorable” conditions inside their home. Hooksett Police Department

Billy Towne, 48, Jennifer Liles, 45, and Patrick Liles, 24, were arrested and charged Jan. 18 after police found 15 dogs and a juvenile living inside their home, a statement on the Hooksett Police Department’s Facebook page said.

The department received a call Jan. 16 requesting a welfare check of a residence on Merrimack Street in Hooksett, N.H. citing concerns about living conditions and the welfare of the dogs inside, they said.

Two officers went to the home and found its condition to be “deplorable,” according to the statement. Inside, they found seven approximately 12-week-old puppies together in one crate, four older puppies together in another crate, and four adult dogs loose inside the house.

According to officers, no food or water was present at the home, which was covered in feces and urine.

“The dogs themselves were covered in feces and were showing signs of various health issues,” the post read.

Responding officers transported the dogs to the Pope Memorial SPCA to receive care. A juvenile was also found to be living at the residence, prompting a response from the state’s child protective services.

Towne and Jennifer Liles were each released on $2,500 bail after being charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Patrick Liles was charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty and was released on $1,000 cash bail. All three are scheduled to appear at the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett on Feb. 29 at 8:15 a.m., according to the Facebook post.