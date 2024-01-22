Crime Driver in Somerset Christmas crash that killed 3 pleads not guilty to manslaughter OUI charges 41-year-old Adam Gauthier, from New York City, appeared for his second arraignment in Fall River District Court on Friday.

A man charged pleaded not guilty on Friday to additional charges connected to a third death in a Christmas day crash, after he allegedly drove the wrong way while drunk in Somerset.

41-year-old Adam Gauthier, from New York City, appeared for his second arraignment in Fall River District Court connected to the deaths of a couple from Seekonk and their 15-year-old grandson who was in their care.

Police responded to a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Dec. 25 on the Somerset side of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. Floriano Arruda, 73, his wife Donna Arruda, 68, and their grandson Jacoby Arruda, 15, all ultimately died from their injuries, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said at the time.

Gauthier was initially charged in the deaths of Jacoby Arruda, who died the night of the crash, and Floriano Arruda, who died the next morning. New charges were added last week after Donna Arruda died from her injuries on Dec. 29.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, including three counts of manslaughter while under the influence, three counts of motor vehicle homicide-OUI liquor, and more motor vehicle misdemeanors.

Gauthier was released on personal recognizance, cannot drive a vehicle in any state, is barred from any alcohol consumption, and will be tested four times a day with a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring device.