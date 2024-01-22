Police investigating shots fired towards residence by two masked men in Wilbraham

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating an incident that involved two masked men firing gunshots towards a home on Sunday in Wilbraham.
Wilbraham police officers responded to 911 calls of gunshots being fired from a vehicle toward a residence on Longfellow Drive at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
Two males wearing masks fired gunshots from a hatchback-type vehicle, which left the area toward Circle Drive, according to officials.
There were no injuries reported, police said.
The shooting was the second shots-fired incident in Wilbraham in the past week after a police officer was shot in a gunfire exchange between a man and police Saturday night.
