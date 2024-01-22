Crime Police investigating shots fired towards residence by two masked men in Wilbraham No injuries were reported, according to police.

Police are investigating an incident that involved two masked men firing gunshots towards a home on Sunday in Wilbraham.

Wilbraham police officers responded to 911 calls of gunshots being fired from a vehicle toward a residence on Longfellow Drive at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Two males wearing masks fired gunshots from a hatchback-type vehicle, which left the area toward Circle Drive, according to officials.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

The shooting was the second shots-fired incident in Wilbraham in the past week after a police officer was shot in a gunfire exchange between a man and police Saturday night.