Dorchester shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

A man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot Monday night in Dorchester, Boston police said.
Officers with the Boston Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 413 Columbia Road at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Monday, police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers located ballistic evidence on the street.
While on scene at 413 Columbia Road, officers received a radio call for a person shot at the intersection of Columbia Road and Dudley Street. There, officers found an adult male suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
The homicide unit is investigating the incident, police said. The person’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday night.
No further information was available.
