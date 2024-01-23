Crime Everett Police arrest 4, including 3 juveniles, with gun, machetes and bats after alleged assault and robbery Police reported finding various weapons in the identified vehicle. Items apprehended by Everett Police, posted by Police Chief Steve Mazzie on X. Some of the items include three personal cell phones, cash and wallets, a gun, two bladed weapons, clothing, and a gun.

Four suspects, three of whom are minors, were arrested by Everett Police in connection with an assault and robbery in the area on Monday. Police reported confiscating a firearm, two baseball bats and two weapons resembling machetes at the time of the arrest.

According to Everett Police, they responded to the situation at 3 p.m. around Morris Street.

Using a description, officers found the vehicle and arrested the four suspects.

The suspects have not yet been identified by police, and charges are still pending.

A photo posted by Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie on X depicts the items police say they confiscated in the arrest. Pictured are various personal items, clothing to potentially conceal themselves, two baseball bats, two bladed items, and a firearm.