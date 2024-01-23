Crime 76-year-old man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in New Hampshire Robert Hardy is also charged with resisting arrest and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police have arrested a 76-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a person in Manchester, N. H. on Jan. 22.

Robert Hardy was charged Monday with attempted murder and resisting arrest after, police said, he stabbed a 69-year-old man multiple times.

Police responded to 259 Central St. in Manchester at about 5:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing, according to a Facebook post from the Manchester Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds to his torso. The victim was alert and conscious, police said, and said a man he knew had attacked him with a knife before he was able to leave the building and get in his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim identified his attacker as Hardy, who was still inside the residence, police said.

“Police could make phone contact with Hardy, but he initially refused to come outside,” the post stated. “After some time, officers were able to calm Hardy down.”

After Hardy was taken into custody, police found he had a previous criminal record and charged him with being in possession of a dangerous weapon, according to the post.

Hardy was held in preventative detention after his arrest and was arraigned Tuesday in Manchester Circuit Court.