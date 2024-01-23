Crime Worcester woman arrested in biting attack Valdirene Da Cruz Santos is facing several charges.

Milford police arrested a Worcester woman Sunday after an alleged biting attack.

According to a statement from the department, a woman arrived in the station lobby at about 3:17 a.m. Sunday with a deep facial laceration. She was then treated by members of the Milford Fire Department and Community Ambulance.

An investigation determined that the woman was attacked by another woman and two males in her residence, police said. During the attack, the other woman, who police identified as Valdirene Da Cruz Santos, allegedly bit the victim’s face, causing “a deep laceration to occur on her upper lip.”

Da Cruz Santos was arrested and is facing the following charges: mayhem, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and breaking and entering at night to commit a felony. The two males will also be charged, police said.