Here’s why the alleged brothel clients’ attorneys say their hearings should be kept private

One of the alleged brothels was located inside a unit at 66 Bond St. in Watertown. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe, File

Lawyers for the alleged clients of a Greater Boston brothel network are pushing back on a clerk-magistrate’s decision to open their initial hearings to the public, with a lawyer for one of the John Does arguing that the accused should not be made to “run a gauntlet of voracious gossipers, media personnel, and onlookers.”

Officials are seeking criminal charges against 28 people who allegedly bought sex from a “high-end” brothel ring at the center of a federal investigation. None of the alleged clients have been publicly identified.

In court filings earlier this week, attorneys for some of the accused argued that Cambridge District Court Clerk-Magistrate Sharon Shelfer Casey did not consider each individual’s unique circumstances when she granted public access to their “show-cause” hearings. Last week, a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court delayed those initial hearings, which are typically held behind closed doors to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution.

Arguing that there is “no legitimate public interest” in the case, attorneys for 13 of the John Does asserted that “the accused are entitled to privacy at this early stage in the proceedings, and public hearings should remain the exception rather than the rule.”

Casey’s decision, they argued, will “turn ordinarily confidential show cause hearings into public ‘walks of shame’ and humiliation before there is even a probable cause determination made as to each individual.”

When federal authorities announced the arrests of the three alleged brothel operators in November, they said the commercial sex ring catered to a “wealthy and well-connected clientele” that included politicians, business executives, military officers, and government contractors with security clearance. However, lawyers for several of the alleged sex buyers pushed back on prosecutors’ description of an elite clientele.

Attorney Kevin J. Mahoney, representing John Doe 15, wrote that his client “does not hold a government position and is not employed in a prominent position,” yet he is “at risk for embarrassing collateral consequences if his hearing is open to the public and media.”

He said the clerk-magistrate issued her decision without allowing the accused to weigh in about the potential impacts to their careers, families, reputations, and professional licenses. Mahoney further argued that opening the hearings to the public would force the accused to undergo a “perp walk” before cameras and journalists.

“For the common man unaccustomed to the glare of the lights and the pushiness of reporters shoving microphones in his face, this is nothing short of nightmarish,” Mahoney wrote. “Even those capable of withstanding the cavalcade of scriveners plotting to ambush them will likely concede that the evidence meets the probable cause standard rather than suffer the embarrassment of having the prosecutor read aloud from the police reports.”

In short, he continued, “allowing the media to attend these proceedings will undermine their integrity and usurp their purpose, turning a hearing into a searing cauldron of pain — from which any sane person would be desperate to escape.”

What about the alleged brothel clients in the public eye?

The public figures who allegedly visited the brothels “traded anonymity for power and, therefore, knew full well that if they were caught frequenting a brothel they would be savaged by the press,” Mahoney argued. John Doe 15, he said, made no such trade-off.

In a separate motion, however, an attorney for two of the other alleged sex buyers cited his clients’ public personas as a reason to close the hearings.

John Does 16 and 17 are “individuals that are engaged in many varied professional and personal activities, endeavors, and duties,” Timothy R. Flaherty wrote. “Because of the public nature of these activities, endeavors, and duties, their professional and personal lives would be severely and irreparably harmed by a public airing of mere accusations that are unsupported by probable cause.”

A high-profile occupation — including a career as an elected official — “does not create a legitimate public interest that outweighs the accused’s right of privacy,” Flaherty argued.

“Prurient interest,” he added, “is not a legitimate public interest.”

Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Frank M. Gaziano gave Casey until Friday afternoon to answer several questions about why the hearings should be open to the public. He specifically cited her conflicting orders to open the hearings but deny news outlets’ requests for the release of criminal complaint applications.

“The matter is therefore remanded to provide the clerk-magistrate an opportunity to articulate a basis for finding that public interest outweighed privacy rights in one instance but not the other,” Gaziano wrote.