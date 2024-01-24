Crime Two charged in connection with a series of explosions in four Mass. towns last month Nathan Asselin of Sturbridge and Camron Lamarche are suspected of being responsible for explosions in mailboxes and other outdoor sites.

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested in connection with a series of explosions in four Massachusetts towns last month, officials said Wednesday.

Nathan Asselin of Sturbridge and Camron Lamarche of Southbridge, both 19, were arrested Wednesday on charges including four counts of possession of a destructive device, placing an explosive device, and vandalism, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The pair is suspected of being responsible for explosions in mailboxes and other outdoor sites in the area of Town Farm Road in Brookfield, Sturbridge Road in Holland, Boston Road E in Monson, and New Boston Road in Sturbridge. The explosions took place in late December, police said.

The suspects were identified after a joint investigation by the respective police departments in each town and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, officials said.

Asselin and Lamarche were scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on Wednesday.