Crime Wilbraham police identify officer seriously injured in gunfire exchange Officer Cameron Prosperi, 29, remains hospitalized and in stable condition.

Officials have released the identity of a Wilbraham police officer who was seriously injured in an exchange of gunfire with a man barricaded inside a house last week.

Police identified the injured officer as 29-year-old Cameron Prosperi, who is in stable condition at the hospital, according to a Facebook post released Tuesday on Wilbraham Police Department’s page.

Prosperi has been with the department for eight months and was previously with the Springfield College Police Department, the post stated.

Police also said the 53-year-old suspect Michael Ortega remains hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

Officers responded to a residence on Old Carriage Road in Wilbraham on Jan. 20 after a report of a male resident threatening others in the home. Two other occupants of the home escaped onto the roof of the house and were rescued by police, officials said.

Ortega was later located in the home after an hours-long standoff with police. He also sustained gunshot injuries and is in stable condition, according to the Facebook post.

Ortega has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. His arraignment is delayed due to his condition, police said.