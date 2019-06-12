Tiffany Ortiz says her husband David Ortiz is taking his first steps since shooting

David Ortiz is making “good progress” in the recovery from his shooting injuries, according to his wife.

In a new statement Wednesday afternoon, Tiffany Ortiz said her husband has taken his first steps since being shot in an apparent ambush Sunday in the Dominican Republic. The 43-year-old retired Red Sox slugger was flown to Boston on Monday and, according to his wife, is continuing to recuperate in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital under the direction of treating trauma surgeon Dr. David King.

“Yesterday and this morning, David was able to sit up as well as take some steps,” Tiffany Ortiz said. “His condition is guarded and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress towards recovery.”

The 2013 World Series MVP was shot from behind in the abdomen while at a bar in Santo Domingo and underwent six hours of surgery at a local hospital to treat damage to several internal organs. In an earlier statement, Tiffany Ortiz said he had a second surgery after arriving at MGH and was “stable, awake and resting comfortably.”

“My family and I again want to thank everyone for their endless love and well wishes, and still ask for privacy while David continues to heal,” she said Wednesday.

Dominican police announced Tuesday that they had made a second arrest in the shooting case, in which local TV host Jhoel Lopez was also wounded by the same bullet that hit Ortiz. Officials say two shooting assailants on a motorcycle at the bar where Ortiz and Lopez sitting outside. Security footage showed one man approaching them from behind and firing a handgun at Ortiz from close range. The two suspects reportedly attempted to flee on the motorcycle, but crashed. An enrage crowd captured and beat the 25-year-old motorcyclist, Eddy Feliz Garcia, before authorities arrested him.

In court documents Wednesday, police identified Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, who allegedly escaped the scene on foot, as the assailant riding with Garcia.