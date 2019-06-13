Police release photos of suspects in David Ortiz shooting

Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Wednesday that six suspects, including the alleged shooter, had been detained, while four others were being sought.

By
updated at 9:00 AM
Police identified the men as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, the alleged shooter; Joel Rodriguez de la Cruz, aka Squiddy; Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta; and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, aka The Package. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, aka The Kid; Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase (who remained at-large Wednesday), aka The Surgeon; and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela, aka The Chinaman. —Dominican Republic National Police via AP
Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the gun that was allegedly used to shoot David Ortiz, during a press conference at the Attorney General’s Office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. —Roberto Guzman / AP

Related Links

Advertisement
TOPICS: David Ortiz Red Sox Local National World Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Politics
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals June 13, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Politics
House hearing on reparations for slavery set for next week June 13, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Politics
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals June 12, 2019 | 6:51 PM
Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.
Local
Wynn receives final approvals to open Encore Boston Harbor casino June 12, 2019 | 6:22 PM
Local
Lynnfield firefighter accused of walking into store naked plans to retire June 12, 2019 | 5:48 PM
Politics
The Latest: ACLU seeks delay in decision on census question June 12, 2019 | 4:39 PM
Politics
Lawmakers challenge Trump official over Saudi arms sale June 12, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Local
Woburn man dies in Leominster crash June 12, 2019 | 3:09 PM
MFA
Local
MFA hiring outside counsel to investigate racist incidents during school visit June 12, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Politics
The Latest: Trump may visit Poland again in September June 12, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Politics
Senators question FBI on Russian hack of voting firm June 12, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Politics
May budget deficit hits record $207.8 billion June 12, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Politics
Trump: US sending 1,000 more troops to ally Poland June 12, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Boston, Ma-November2, 2013- Rolling Rally--Globe Staff Photo by Stan Grossfeld-World Series MVP David Ortiz and wife Tiffany (left) on Boylston Street during Rolling Rally.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife gave a new update on his recovery from shooting June 12, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Christina Blackmore
Crime
Victim in Sunday hit-and-run crash in Duxbury dies; suspect arrested June 12, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Damage caused by a Red Line derailment on June 11, 2019.
Commute
MBTA explains why delays are continuing after Red Line derailment June 12, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Politics
House panel votes to hold top US officials in contempt June 12, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Politics
Trump Jr. glad Senate testimony 'is finally over' June 12, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Crime
Former Conn. drama teacher sentenced for sexual contact with a minor June 12, 2019 | 9:36 AM
National
A mother was breastfeeding her child at a public pool. Then the police came. June 12, 2019 | 9:35 AM
Politics
The Latest: Judiciary panel to interview ex-Trump aide Hicks June 12, 2019 | 9:34 AM
During divorce proceedings, Jennifer Dulos said she was concerned about her husband’s “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior.”
Local
Prosecutor reveals new DNA evidence in Connecticut missing mom case June 12, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Local
N.H. motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV June 12, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Politics
Watchdog: Abuse and neglect in nursing facilities unreported June 12, 2019 | 6:05 AM
Politics
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks agrees to Judiciary interview June 12, 2019 | 12:49 AM
Politics
Confusion abounds as Trump's July 4 plans remain a mystery June 12, 2019 | 12:48 AM
Politics
Businesses showing discontent with Trump's trade policies June 12, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Boston, MA--9/26/2016--US Attorney Carmen M. Ortiz (cq) announced that a civil rights investigation found a pattern of race-based harassment and discrimination at Boston Latin School. The exterior is photographed, on Monday, September 26, 2016. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 27BLS Reporter: Milton Valencia
Education
The 25 best public high schools in the Boston area, according to U.S. News & World Report June 12, 2019 | 12:01 AM
Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is a popular destination for U.S. tourists.
World
For the Dominican Republic, six U.S. tourist deaths, the shooting of David Ortiz, and a new image problem June 11, 2019 | 10:59 PM
Politics
Justice's antitrust chief sketches how he'll assess big tech June 11, 2019 | 9:40 PM