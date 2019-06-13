Police release photos of suspects in David Ortiz shooting Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Wednesday that six suspects, including the alleged shooter, had been detained, while four others were being sought. By John Waller updated at 9:00 AM Police identified the men as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, the alleged shooter; Joel Rodriguez de la Cruz, aka Squiddy; Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta; and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, aka The Package. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, aka The Kid; Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase (who remained at-large Wednesday), aka The Surgeon; and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela, aka The Chinaman. —Dominican Republic National Police via AP Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the gun that was allegedly used to shoot David Ortiz, during a press conference at the Attorney General’s Office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. —Roberto Guzman / AP Related Links6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in David Ortiz shootingTiffany Ortiz says her husband David Ortiz is taking his first steps since shooting Advertisement TOPICS: David Ortiz Red Sox Local National World Crime Want to see what readers are saying about our stories? Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com Close The biggest headlines, delivered to your inbox Get news as it happens. Sign up for Boston.com's email news alerts. Thanks for signing up! Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy Close Wake up with today’s top stories Get Today’s Headlines every morning and breaking news as it unfolds, right to your inbox. Connect with Facebook - or - Thanks for signing up! Continue to the article Privacy Policy Politics Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals June 13, 2019 | 7:05 AM Politics House hearing on reparations for slavery set for next week June 13, 2019 | 12:32 AM Politics Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals June 12, 2019 | 6:51 PM Local Wynn receives final approvals to open Encore Boston Harbor casino June 12, 2019 | 6:22 PM Local Lynnfield firefighter accused of walking into store naked plans to retire June 12, 2019 | 5:48 PM Politics The Latest: ACLU seeks delay in decision on census question June 12, 2019 | 4:39 PM Politics Lawmakers challenge Trump official over Saudi arms sale June 12, 2019 | 3:52 PM Local Woburn man dies in Leominster crash June 12, 2019 | 3:09 PM Local MFA hiring outside counsel to investigate racist incidents during school visit June 12, 2019 | 2:58 PM Politics The Latest: Trump may visit Poland again in September June 12, 2019 | 2:48 PM Politics Senators question FBI on Russian hack of voting firm June 12, 2019 | 2:25 PM Politics May budget deficit hits record $207.8 billion June 12, 2019 | 2:00 PM Politics Trump: US sending 1,000 more troops to ally Poland June 12, 2019 | 12:52 PM David Ortiz David Ortiz's wife gave a new update on his recovery from shooting June 12, 2019 | 12:48 PM Crime Victim in Sunday hit-and-run crash in Duxbury dies; suspect arrested June 12, 2019 | 10:57 AM Commute MBTA explains why delays are continuing after Red Line derailment June 12, 2019 | 10:38 AM Politics House panel votes to hold top US officials in contempt June 12, 2019 | 10:38 AM Politics Trump Jr. glad Senate testimony 'is finally over' June 12, 2019 | 10:02 AM Crime Former Conn. drama teacher sentenced for sexual contact with a minor June 12, 2019 | 9:36 AM National A mother was breastfeeding her child at a public pool. Then the police came. June 12, 2019 | 9:35 AM Politics The Latest: Judiciary panel to interview ex-Trump aide Hicks June 12, 2019 | 9:34 AM Local Prosecutor reveals new DNA evidence in Connecticut missing mom case June 12, 2019 | 9:27 AM Local N.H. motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV June 12, 2019 | 9:25 AM Politics Watchdog: Abuse and neglect in nursing facilities unreported June 12, 2019 | 6:05 AM Politics Former Trump aide Hope Hicks agrees to Judiciary interview June 12, 2019 | 12:49 AM Politics Confusion abounds as Trump's July 4 plans remain a mystery June 12, 2019 | 12:48 AM Politics Businesses showing discontent with Trump's trade policies June 12, 2019 | 12:05 AM Education The 25 best public high schools in the Boston area, according to U.S. News & World Report June 12, 2019 | 12:01 AM World For the Dominican Republic, six U.S. tourist deaths, the shooting of David Ortiz, and a new image problem June 11, 2019 | 10:59 PM Politics Justice's antitrust chief sketches how he'll assess big tech June 11, 2019 | 9:40 PM