Police release photos of suspects in David Ortiz shooting

Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the gun that was allegedly used to shoot David Ortiz, during a press conference at the Attorney General’s Office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Police identified the men as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, the alleged shooter; Joel Rodriguez de la Cruz, aka Squiddy; Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta; and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, aka The Package. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, aka The Kid; Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase (who remained at-large Wednesday), aka The Surgeon; and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela, aka The Chinaman.

