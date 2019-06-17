FROM

Man who allegedly paid suspects in David Ortiz shooting is identified in court documents

The documents provided a detailed look at the machinations of the men who are facing charges in the Ortiz shooting. But they did not provide an answer to the central question of who ordered the hit and why.

Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaíno was taken into custody Saturday by Dominican police. –Orlando Barnia for The Boston Globe
By
6:50 PM

Court documents filed in the Dominican Republic have identified a fugitive as the man who allegedly arranged to pay the people charged with shooting David Ortiz, the retired Red Sox legend who survived a shooting in his native Santo Domingo earlier this month.

Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota is accused of paying the money, according to documents filed by prosecutors in the case.

Another suspect, who is already in custody, Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaino, 24, convened the hit squad, according to the documents.

TOPICS: David Ortiz Red Sox Local National World Crime
