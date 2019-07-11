David Ortiz undergoes third surgery to address complications from shooting injuries

David Ortiz underwent a third surgery this week to address ”complications” from the gunshot wound he sustained last month in the Dominican Republic, according to his wife, Tiffany Ortiz.

In a statement Thursday, she indicated that the surgery — performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital, where the former Red Sox slugger has been recovering for the last month — went well.

“David is recovering well and is in good spirits, Tiffany Ortiz said.

“We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time,” she added.

Ortiz, the retired three-time World Series champion, was shot from behind in the abdomen on June 9 in an apparent ambush outside a bar in Santo Domingo in his native country. Dominican law enforcement officials, who have arrested 14 suspects in the case, now say they do not believe the beloved baseball player was the intended target of the attempted contract killing.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Ortiz was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors performed a six-hour surgery that involved the removal of part of his intestines and colon, as well as his gallbladder. The 44-year-old also reportedly suffered liver damage. The following day, Ortiz was transported to Boston’s MGH, where he had a second surgery and has been recuperating ever since.

Tiffany Ortiz said on June 18 that doctors had upgraded Ortiz’s condition to good and a few days later he was moved out of the intensive care unit.