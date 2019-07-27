David Ortiz reportedly released from hospital Friday, more than a month after shooting

The Red Sox legend was shot in the Dominican Republic nearly 50 days ago.

David Ortiz
David Ortiz has reportedly been released from hospital nearly 50 days after being shot in the Dominican Republic. –Tiffany Ortiz via Instagram
By
Isaac Feldberg
2:25 PM

Former Red Sox champ David Ortiz has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital nearly 50 days after he was shot while in the Dominican Republic.

The baseball great, 43, left the hospital Friday, according to an ESPN report Saturday that cites sources close to the Ortiz family.

Ortiz has undergone three surgeries after he was shot in the back at close range on June 9 while at a nightclub in Santo Domingo.

“Ortiz will continue his rehabilitation at home, where he will be closely monitored by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal physician,” ESPN’s report said.

During an emergency six-hour surgery in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz’s gallbladder and parts of his liver and intestines were removed; he was flown to Boston the next day for treatment, receiving two additional surgeries to treat the initial injury and deal with complications. His last operation took place July 11.

Ortiz’s shooting made headlines nationwide and precipitated a media firestorm in the Dominican Republic, his native country. Law enforcement officials there have arrested 14 suspects in the case – including its alleged mastermind – and say they now believe Ortiz was not the intended target.

