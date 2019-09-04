David Ortiz visits French vineyard in photos posted by his wife

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz vacationed in France, strolling through a vineyard and picking grapes in some of the first photos of the baseball All Star since he was injured in a shooting in the Dominican Republic in June.

Ortiz, seen flashing a smile and holding up a peace sign in one photo, appeared to be near Port De Pauillac, north of Bordeaux, with his wife, Tiffany, who posted the snapshots on Instagram Monday.

The couple appeared to be hanging out at the vineyard with John and Linda Henry, who own both the Red Sox and Boston.com.

In another photo, Big Papi looks content in the sunshine on a boat near Bordeaux.

Advertisement

Ortiz, who was hospitalized for nearly two months after the June 9 shooting in his native country, recently hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to helm a team of investigators tasked with finding answers about the incident.

Last month, he posted a picture of himself with his daughter, Alex, as she began college — the first photo he appeared in since the shooting.