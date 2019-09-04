David Ortiz visits French vineyard in photos posted by his wife

The former Red Sox slugger could be seen picking grapes near Port De Pauillac.

SHARE TWEET
By
2:46 PM

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz vacationed in France, strolling through a vineyard and picking grapes in some of the first photos of the baseball All Star since he was injured in a shooting in the Dominican Republic in June.

Ortiz, seen flashing a smile and holding up a peace sign in one photo, appeared to be near Port De Pauillac, north of Bordeaux, with his wife, Tiffany, who posted the snapshots on Instagram Monday.

The couple appeared to be hanging out at the vineyard with John and Linda Henry, who own both the Red Sox and Boston.com.

In another photo, Big Papi looks content in the sunshine on a boat near Bordeaux.

Advertisement

Ortiz, who was hospitalized for nearly two months after the June 9 shooting in his native country, recently hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to helm a team of investigators tasked with finding answers about the incident.

Last month, he posted a picture of himself with his daughter, Alex, as she began college — the first photo he appeared in since the shooting.

TOPICS: David Ortiz Red Sox Local
Politics
Democrats decry Pentagon shift of military funds to border September 4, 2019 | 2:45 PM
A handout aerial photograph released by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) on September 4, 2019 shows debris and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the island Great Abaco in the northern Bahamas on September 3, 2019 during a reconnaissance mission launched by personnel onboard RFA Mounts Bay. - Bahamian, US and British teams ramped up rescue efforts on Wednesday for survivors of Hurricane Dorian, which caused widespread devastation as it pounded the Atlantic archipelago. (Photo by Lphoto Paul HALLIWELL / MOD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT
Hurricane Dorian
14 photos showing the devastation in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian September 4, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Chanel Miller
National
‘Emily Doe’ from the Stanford sexual assault case has revealed her identity September 4, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Crime
Man broke into Taylor Swift's R.I. home, took off shoes to be polite, police say September 4, 2019 | 11:50 AM
john corbett
Crime
Police arrest man on state’s most wanted sex offender list in Mexico September 4, 2019 | 11:31 AM
East Boston
Man stabbed to death in East Boston September 4, 2019 | 10:56 AM
'Straight Pride Parade'
Judge refuses to dismiss charges against protesters at 'Straight Pride Parade' September 4, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Politics
The Latest: Google to limit data collection on kids' video September 4, 2019 | 10:36 AM
National
Tennessee woman, 19, dies after being attacked by 5 dogs September 4, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Politics
'Can't feel my heart:' IG says separated kids traumatized September 4, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Heather Elaine Garcia.
Crime
Utah woman found with meth tries to ID herself as her daughter September 4, 2019 | 10:20 AM
YouTube
YouTube to pay $170 million fine after violating kids' privacy law September 4, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Politics
US trade gap fell 2.7% in July including the gap with China September 4, 2019 | 9:05 AM
Politics
Democrats propose spending trillions fighting climate change September 4, 2019 | 12:16 AM
Retail
Kmart is closing three more Mass. locations September 3, 2019 | 8:13 PM
Bryon Hefner
Husband of former Senate president possibly changing plea in sexual assault case September 3, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Politics
Pentagon approves military construction cash for border wall September 3, 2019 | 7:13 PM
Local
Boston City Council president says city should review permitting process after 'Straight Pride Parade' September 3, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Politics
Analysis: Trump's conservative critics are speaking a code September 3, 2019 | 6:10 PM
People on a wharf watch the Mayflower II, the 1957 replica of the famed ship that carried the Pilgrims to Massachusetts in 1620, as it arrives in Plymouth Harbor in Plymouth, Mass. on June 6, 2016.
History
Here’s how to watch the Mayflower's 400th anniversary events live September 3, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Corey Lewandowski and his family boarding Air Force One in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month.
Politics
Will Trumpism take deeper root in New Hampshire? September 3, 2019 | 5:58 PM
Whales
Stunning drone video captures humpback whales breaching in waters off Nantucket September 3, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Maine
Maine deer hunter who shot woman pleads guilty to manslaughter September 3, 2019 | 5:14 PM
Politics
US plans for fake social media run afoul of Facebook rules September 3, 2019 | 4:49 PM
Maine
Driver charged in crash that claimed 3 lives in Acadia September 3, 2019 | 3:56 PM
Politics
US hits Iran space agency with sanctions over missile work September 3, 2019 | 2:31 PM
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters work to extinguish a dive boat engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)
The Conception
34 dead after boat fire off California coast September 3, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Politics
McConnell says he's waiting on Trump to chart path on guns September 3, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Local
Elevator worker killed in industrial accident at TripAdvisor's Needham headquarters, police say September 3, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Aug. 5 funeral program for Saoirse Roisin Kennedy Hill at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville.
Saoirse Kennedy Hill
Maria Shriver reflects on the death of her cousin’s daughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill September 3, 2019 | 11:58 AM