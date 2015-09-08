One teacher speaks out on Boston Public Schools’ lack of diversity

Emmanuel Fairley prepares a sign for his classroom at the Grew School in Hyde Park.
Emmanuel Fairley prepares a sign for his classroom at the Grew School in Hyde Park. –Photo by Guru Amar Khalsa
SHARE TWEET 75 COMMENTS
By
Allison Pohle @AllisonPohle Video by Guru Amar Khalsa @GuruAmarK
September 8, 2015

Emmanuel Fairley sat in an empty classroom and looked at a list of 20-something names that he’ll soon come to associate with faces, hopes and dreams. But in the hours before school started, looking at the list made him a little nervous. Fairley wants his students to be able to see themselves in him.

A new third-grade teacher at Grew Elementary School in Hyde Park, Fairley is one of about 4,400 teachers in the Boston Public School system. Unlike many of his fellow teachers, Fairley is black.

The Boston Public School system has come under fire in recent years for its lack of diversity. Decades ago, a U.S. District judge required that at least 25 percent of the district’s overall teaching force be comprised of black teachers, and 10 percent of teachers from other minority backgrounds, so the schools’ staff would better reflect the student population.

Advertisement

Eighty-seven percent of students in the Boston public schools system are not white. The district meets the federal requirements for Hispanic and Asian teachers, but falls short of the black teacher requirement, according to state data first reported by The Boston Globe. Last year, 22.7 percent of teachers were black, which failed to meet the minimum requirement of 25 percent.

To further complicate matters, the district can’t keep racially diverse teachers on staff. Because most of them were hired after Garrity’s mandate, they’re retiring at a rate faster than they can be replaced. Last year, 73 percent more black teachers left Boston schools than could be replaced with external hires, according to the district. And the high levels of retirement are only expected to continue.

Fairley said he’s heard a lot of rumblings about the lack of diversity, but hasn’t witnessed it firsthand. That’s partly because he’s new to the district, and also because he’s coming from the Boston Teacher Residency, which is a one-year AmeriCorps program known for recruiting people from diverse backgrounds.

But, as Fairley is quick to point out, diversity is more than skin color. In his teacher residency program, he was in class with a woman who had three kids, as well as people from nearly every geographic area of the country.

Advertisement

“Difference is not just, ‘I’m black and you’re white,’’’ he said. “It’s ‘I woke up this morning and didn’t have my coffee and don’t feel like having this conversation, but I know I have to.’ It’s minute differences in our days and in our lives.’’

Emmanuel Fairley colors in a sign for his classroom. —Photo by Guru Amar Khalsa

Even though he now finds himself in front of a classroom full of third graders, and though he spent two years as part of Orlando’s City Year, an education nonprofit founded in Boston, Fairley didn’t always want to be a teacher.

He joined City Year after college while he was figuring out what he wanted to do next. The classroom Fairley worked in when he was in Orlando didn’t remind him of the classrooms he attended growing up. He remembered his own teachers as passionate and energetic. But the teachers around him were tired. They seemed jaded.

He decided he would become a teacher to investigate why so many educators burned out quickly. Part of the problem, he said, is that teaching is misunderstood.

People often crack jokes when they find out he’s an elementary school teacher, calling him a “glorified babysitter.’’ He said it’s going to take a while for society to overcome this stereotype, and that recruiting more teachers isn’t a matter of a change in salary, but a change in attitude. The profession, he says with a laugh, needs more naive people like himself.

That’s why he has embraced the stereotype, saying multiple times while setting up his classroom that he only became a teacher so he could color all day. But there are signs of why he became a teacher scattered all over his classroom.

Advertisement

As Fairley traces polka dots onto a handmade sign that spells out “Ubuntu,’’ a South African philosophy that roughly translates to “human kindness,’’ he nods toward other posters that his students will look at every day. On the door, he’s already hung up a sign that says, “we are all learners,’’ while another sign reminds students to “always share.’’

“Ubuntu: I’m a person through other people, my humanity is tied to yours,’’ he says after coloring a polka dot on the sign. “That has always resonated with me. That’s the reaction I want my students to have when they think about learning in the classroom. And they’re not just walking away with I can count, I can multiply, they also feel a sense of worth.’’

It’s Emmanuel Fairley’s first year as a teacher at the Grew school. —Photo by Guru Amar Khalsa

To Fairley, the best way to embrace diversity and difference is to talk openly about it. It’s a conversation that happens with students, parents, teachers and administrators and starts before school even begins.

As he scans the class list, he whispers the names of his students out loud. He then dials the first phone number. It starts ringing. He takes a deep breath.

“I’m nervous,’’ he says, moving the phone away from his mouth. There’s a click as the receiver is picked up.

“Hi, this is Mr. Fairley,’’ he says to the parent on the other end. “I’m going to be your daughter’s third grade teacher. I’m really excited for this year.’’

Related gallery: Newsweek says these are the top high schools in Mass.

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
TOPICS: Education Boston Public Schools

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Attorney General William Barr.
Politics
AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets February 18, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Cars drive past the Boys Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas.
Boy Scouts
Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid wave of potential lawsuits February 18, 2020 | 8:47 PM
Local
Mendon family dog safe after coyote attack caught on surveillance footage February 18, 2020 | 5:47 PM
This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I.
Wendy's
Wendy's to pay $400,000 to resolve child labor law allegations in Massachusetts February 18, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Crime
Teenagers were allegedly jumping on parked cars in Cambridge. A man who told them to stop was reportedly stabbed. February 18, 2020 | 5:25 PM
The Encore Boston Harbor Casino along the banks of the Mystic River in Everett.
Casinos
Revenues drop at Encore, increase at state's other 2 casinos February 18, 2020 | 5:21 PM
President Donald Trump displays photos of the border wall under construction as he speaks to members of the National Border Patrol Council at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Local
What we know about the Border Patrol agents controversially deployed in Boston February 18, 2020 | 4:32 PM
.
Local
'Without them and all the first responders I would not be alive.' February 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
CRIME SPREE
Police shot and killed a Dracut man accused of committing multiple carjackings within 2 days. Here's what to know. February 18, 2020 | 1:46 PM
A file photo of state Rep. David Nangle from 2014.
Crime
Feds: State rep. used campaign funds to go gambling, keep golf club membership February 18, 2020 | 1:15 PM
.
Crime
3 women charged after allegedly beating a man and robbing a downtown Boston convenience store February 18, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Attendees applaud Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a campaign rally at the College of Southern Nevada campus in Henderson, Nevada, Monday.
ELECTION 2020
Elizabeth Warren's allies criticize flagging coverage as campaign seeks to regain spotlight February 18, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Bernadino Baran-Garcia
MBTA
Man bites fellow passenger while traveling on Red Line train, police say February 18, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Powdrell Avenue, Randolph
Crime
A car was stolen in Boston with a 5-year-old inside. She was then found in Randolph. February 18, 2020 | 12:15 PM
WHITEY BULGER
Whitey Bulger juror says she regrets murder conviction February 18, 2020 | 12:03 PM
Sarah McCarthy
Sarah McCarthy
‘She is, and will be, missed by all’: Maine woman reported missing found dead in submerged car February 18, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Cars drive past the Boys Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas.
SCOUT SEX ABUSE
Facing a wave of sex-abuse claims, Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy February 18, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Mason Murphy
'He wanted nothing more than to become a firefighter, and he was just getting started' February 18, 2020 | 11:08 AM
crash malden
STOLEN CARS
Police investigating theft of 2 Lamborghinis from Wayland dealership February 18, 2020 | 9:47 AM
A file photo of state Rep. David Nangle from 2014.
David Nangle
State Rep. David Nangle arrested on federal charges February 18, 2020 | 9:36 AM
.
Mattapan Shooting
Police investigate after Mattapan shooting kills high school senior February 18, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg gives his thumbs-up after speaking during a campaign event at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, Va., Saturday.
ELECTION 2020
Bloomberg to go face to face against rivals after ad blitz February 18, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Artist Michael Rosnach illustrates Harvard's lab-grown meat project in this image depicting Dr. Luke MacQueenan, foreground, alyzing the structure of real meat to improve cell-based cultured meat. The structure of muscle cells, shown in red, can be mimicked in lab-grown meats by culturing muscle stem cells in fibrous scaffolds (shown in the background).
Lab-grown Meat
From petri dish to plate, Harvard researchers make lab-grown meat a reality February 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Processed with VSCO with a9 preset
Coffee
Is coffee good for you? February 17, 2020 | 9:12 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Caroline Flack attends the annual Global Gift Gala London at Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel on October 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Caroline Flack
A TV star’s suicide prompts a blame game in Britain February 17, 2020 | 8:54 PM
Freshly-groomed slopes await skiers on the opening day of the season, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Vail, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)
Vail
Skier suffocates to death after getting caught in chairlift February 17, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Rescue workers pulled four people from a Boylston, Massachusetts pond after they fell through the ice on Monday.
Local
4 pulled from Bolyston pond after falling through ice February 17, 2020 | 4:59 PM
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. Two U.N. experts this week called for the U.S. to investigate a likely hack of Bezos' phone that could have involved Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A commissioned forensic report found with “medium to high confidence” that Bezos' phone was compromised by a video MP4 file he received from the prince in May 2018.
Climate Change
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change February 17, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Plymouth, MA 09/26/06 - Shadows of visitors to Plymouth Rock at Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth, MA, are juxtaposed next to the historic rock.
Local
Plymouth Rock spray-painted red, vandalized ahead of anniversary celebration February 17, 2020 | 3:22 PM
In this March 17, 2015, file photo, New York real estate heir Robert Durst smiles as he is transported from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to the Orleans Parish Prison after his arraignment on murder charges in New Orleans.
Crime
Eccentric millionaire, "The Jinx" documentary subject, Robert Durst faces trial in friend's killing February 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM