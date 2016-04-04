New lawsuit says ITT Tech misled students about the quality of its program and job placement rate

The alleged activities took place from 2010 through at least May 2013 — claims the school denies.

Attorney General Maura Healey filed a complaint against ITT Educational Services Thursday.
Attorney General Maura Healey filed a complaint against ITT Educational Services Thursday. –AP
By
April 4, 2016

More than 40,000 students attend classes at ITT Technical Institute campuses nationwide. But a new lawsuit filed by Attorney General Maura Healey says the school, which has two campuses in Massachusetts, used misleading information about the Computer Network Systems program and graduates’ job placement rates to enroll Bay State students.

“These students were exploited and pressured to enroll with the promise of great careers and high salaries, but were instead left unable to repay their loans and support their families,” Healey said in a statement. “Our office has a history of going after predatory for-profit schools and will not stand for students in Massachusetts being treated simply as a source of income.”

Advertisement

The Computer Network Systems program is the largest program at both the Norwood and Wilmington campuses, with annual enrollments exceeding 100 students per campus. ITT’s admissions representatives allegedly told prospective students that anywhere from 80 percent to 100 percent of graduates obtained jobs in or related to their field of study, but real placement rates were actually 50 percent or less, according to the suit.

When crafting its placement rates, the school is said to have included any job that involved the use of a computer. This meant the figures included graduates with jobs outside their fields of study, as well as those with internships or short-term positions. ITT claimed that jobs selling computers at big box stores counted as placements, and also counted a graduate as placed who provided customer service for an airline checking travelers into their flights, the suit says.

The alleged activities took place from 2010 through at least May 2013, according to the attorney general’s office. Nicole Elam, a spokeswoman for ITT Educational Services Inc., said the investigation makes it one of the longest “fishing expeditions” in the school’s regulatory history with any state agency.

“We believe this is a materially misleading complaint and that some of the claims rest on a biased and selective portrayal of the facts,” Elam said in a statement. “We are confident that the evidence does not support the [attorney general]’s claims and we will vigorously defend ourselves against these baseless allegations. We look forward to our day in court in front of an impartial body where we can finally present the facts.”

Advertisement

The attorney general’s office said the school, which has more than 130 campuses in 38 states, also used an aggressive recruitment strategy. Prospective students in Massachusetts were targeted through advertisements, the school’s website, direct phone calls, and in-person communications. ITT advertised and promoted hands-on training and personalized attention through its program, but students said they used outdated technology, had teachers who were absent, and were told to “Google” the answers to questions, according to the suit.

Former admissions representatives were allegedly expected to call up to 100 prospective students per day and were publicly shamed or fired if they failed to meet their quotas, the suit says. Interested students were allegedly told to visit a campus as soon as possible, where they were encouraged to apply, take an admissions exam, and complete a financial aid pre-appointment that same day. Admissions representatives pressured prospective students to enroll regardless of whether they were likely to succeed in the program, according to the suit.

Federal loans accounted for most of the students’ debt, but ITT also extended short-term loans to students, according to the suit. When student borrowers were unable to repay, ITT allegedly steered them to expensive, private loans that they were unable to afford. The loans had high interest rates and high default rates.

The suit seeks to return tuition and fees to eligible students in the Computer Network Systems program who were targeted by the school’s recruitment tactics.

TOPICS: Education
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Roxbury, MA, 12/18/2018 -- A discarded needle lays in the grass near the sidewalk outside of Orchard Gardens K-8 School along Melnea Cass Blvd. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 19walker Reporter:
Local
'We shouldn’t just accept it because we’re near Methadone Mile. It’s not acceptable.' June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
City Councilor Matt O'Malley.
Politics
Matt O'Malley talks Boston's future with e-scooters and micro-mobility June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Erika L. Murray during her trial.
Crime
‘We opened the box, and we discovered the human remains’: 5 moments from the Blackstone 'House of Horrors' trial June 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Politics
GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides June 17, 2019 | 12:33 AM
Politics
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks June 17, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Commute
As Red Line repairs continue, plan for another longer commute Monday June 16, 2019 | 7:55 PM
A leatherback sea turtle hatchling making its way to the ocean on Tybee Island, Ga., in 2014.
Animals
A woman was seen jabbing at a sea turtle nest with a wooden stake. She’s now in jail. June 16, 2019 | 5:34 PM
The Hello Kitty balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013.
Local
Police: Worcester woman who crashed car IDs herself as Hello Kitty June 16, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Local
Tewksbury father dies in motorcycle crash June 16, 2019 | 3:58 PM
Politics
Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid 'treason' June 16, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Local
Police investigate fatal overnight shooting in Dorchester June 16, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Crime
Ipswich man indicted after allegedly carrying woman into traffic in Gloucester June 16, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Politics
Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters June 16, 2019 | 1:32 PM
Politics
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks June 16, 2019 | 1:02 PM
Local
She’s the only kid on the island. And she’s graduating. June 15, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Local
2 hikers die on White Mountains trails in 2 days June 15, 2019 | 10:52 AM
Animals
Moose breaks into Maine pizza parlor June 15, 2019 | 10:45 AM
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: A deer is seen on the course during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Health
A deadly deer disease is spreading. Could it strike people, too? June 15, 2019 | 10:25 AM
Jacquiline 'Jackie' and John F. Kennedy - Library Tag 11291999 Living
Politics
Trump said the new 'Jackie O' is first lady 'Melania T' June 15, 2019 | 6:20 AM
Politics
Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks June 15, 2019 | 12:31 AM
Politics
Mnuchin says 2020 deadline for Tubman $20 bill not possible June 14, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Animals
52 dogs, 53 puppies seized from New Hampshire kennel June 14, 2019 | 6:49 PM
Politics
FAA proposes $715,000 fine for Allegiant over engine work June 14, 2019 | 6:42 PM
This booking photo by the Penobscot Sheriff's Office in Bangor, Maine, and released Thursday, June 13, 2019, by the Norwalk, Conn., Police Department shows Marc Karun, of Stetson, Maine, arrested Wednesday, June 12 on charges in connection to the 1986 rape and murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk. (Penobscot Sheriff's Office/Norwalk Police Department via AP)
Crime
Man accused of 1986 rape, killing of 11-year old girl to be returned to Connecticut June 14, 2019 | 6:29 PM
Local
Crews find body of kayaker reported missing in N.H. river June 14, 2019 | 6:08 PM
Politics
Trump aims to slash number of federal advisory committees June 14, 2019 | 5:43 PM
Politics
Dems accelerate election security push after Trump comments June 14, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump says no more 'death to America' in Iran June 14, 2019 | 4:14 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to local residents at Clinton Community College, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Clinton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Politics
Here's how the candidates will be split up for first 2020 Democratic debate June 14, 2019 | 2:12 PM
04/23/2019 Manchester NH - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton (cq) took some questions from the Press, while campaing in Manchester.The Congressman is running for President. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe StaffReporter:Topic:
Politics
Here's what Seth Moulton said about failing to make the first Democratic debate June 14, 2019 | 12:39 PM