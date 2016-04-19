Two Massachusetts high schools make list of top 100 in U.S.

They ranked numbers 33 and 51.

Recent testing revealed elevated lead levels in the drinking water at Boston Latin School.
Students left Boston Latin School at the end of a school day last month. The school was recently named one of the top 100 in the U.S. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe, file
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 19, 2016

The U.S. News and World Report, best known as the organization that makes the highly contentious—though prominent—college rankings list, has released a list of the top 100 high schools in the country. Two Massachusetts high schools made the list, including one in Boston.

The 2016 rankings listed Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis as the 33rd best high school in the nation, while Boston Latin School was ranked 51. The organization collected data from more than 21,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia to create the list. Each school was evaluated based on its performance on state assessments, graduation rates and how well it prepared students for college.

Advertisement

Sturgis received a 94.4 out of 100 on the scale of college readiness, while Boston Latin received a 91.0. The competition was fierce, as the top 16 schools in the country all received a college readiness ranking of 100.

You can view the full nationwide rankings here, and check out schools specifically in Massachusetts here.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Education Boston Public Schools

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Crime
Man sentenced in New Jersey crash that killed MIT student December 17, 2020 | 11:40 AM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 17: Snow covered benches in Copley Square nearly on December 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Winter storm Gail is expected to bring more than a foot of snow in parts of the Northeast. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Snow photos
20 photos of Boston's first big snowstorm of the season December 17, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Providence, RI-12/08/20 Under the supervision of the RI National Guard, 1100-1400 PCR COVID tests have been performed daily at the Rhode Island Convention Center as cars wait in line for the nasal swab test. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
COVID-19 & THE YOUNG
Boston doctors warn that young people are dying at ‘historic rates’ from COVID-19 December 17, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Snow and ice that dislodged from a box truck struck a car on Route 102, seriously injuring the driver, police in Londonderry said.
SNOW DANGER
Truck driver accused of not clearing snow off roof faces criminal charges December 17, 2020 | 9:18 AM
DECEMBER STORM
As snow continues to fall in the Northeast, vaccine distribution forges on December 17, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Politics
US jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of virus December 17, 2020 | 8:36 AM
New Bedford.
JAIL TIME
South Easton woman, 23, sentenced to prison for fatal New Bedford car crash December 17, 2020 | 8:27 AM
RELIEF BILL
Close but not yet: Deal near on COVID-19 economic aid bill December 17, 2020 | 12:52 AM
A New England Aquarium intern cares for a rescued Kemp’s ridley sea turtle.
TURTLES
720 stranded turtles were saved on Cape Cod this season, setting new record December 17, 2020 | 12:23 AM
FILE — A security guard walks outside Mar-a-Lago, the estate and private club owned by President Donald Trump, in Palm Beach, Fla., June 26, 2020. Trump’s neighbors in Florida are seeking to enforce a decades-old compact that says Mar-a-Lago cannot be used as a full-time residence — as he has suggested he plans to do after leaving the White House.
TRUMP
Trump wants to live at Mar-a-Lago, but neighbors say he can’t December 16, 2020 | 10:54 PM
marblehead thumbnail
MARBLEHEAD
Marblehead police officer resigns after allegedly scratching swastika into another officer's car December 16, 2020 | 8:38 PM
SHOWER REGULATIONS
Trump administration relaxes rules restricting water flow from showerheads December 16, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Boston-10/23/19-House Speaker Robert DeLeo emerged from a closed-door caucus at the State House on the education funding bill. They spoke to the media after the meeting. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Bob DeLeo
Massachusetts House Speaker Bob DeLeo reportedly stepping down December 16, 2020 | 7:20 PM
POLICE REFORM
Boston's City Council passed 3 police reform measures. Here's what to know about them. December 16, 2020 | 7:14 PM
11VirusPrison Boston, MA 11/10/20 Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (cq) puts her mask back on after speaking. Several officials hold a press conference in front of the Massachusetts State House to call for the release of prisoners endangered by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley calls on Joe Biden to use executive action to halt federal executions December 16, 2020 | 5:43 PM
Boston12/15/20 A huge front end loader is put into position in front of a massive salt pile at the Boston Public Works yard on Frontage Road. Workers will start loading snow plow trucks with the salt begining at 8 p.m. Wednesday night as over a foot of snow from a blizzard is expected inn greater Bostpn. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)
SNOW IN BOSTON
Boston snow emergency: Parking ban, BPS closure, trash pickup delay December 16, 2020 | 5:33 PM
BOSTON, MA - 12/11/2020: 15SWABBERS....At East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, a bucket of glass tubes used to place patient swabs that will be tested for COVID. The tubes are on the desk of Karina Mendoza, a RN, she is one of the people on the other side of the nasal swabs, part of the small army of health care workers who day in and out, through sweltering heat, lightning, and now snow, keep swabbing the masses in testing for COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. East Boston has had highest positivity rate in city. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Daily #s
Mass. reports 5,450 new COVID-19 cases, 71 new deaths December 16, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Hannah Strom, center, completing her 1-mile run surrounded by family, coaches, and physical therapists.
Local
'She's a miracle': Rower severely injured in Holy Cross crash completes 1-mile run December 16, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Alicia Soto and her two children Anabele, 7 and Amelia, 6 months, were rescued by Boston Engine 22 and Ladder 4 from their home in Boston. The firefighters and representatives from their union gave the family money and toys. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey, second from left, shows the toys to Anabele.
Local
Firefighters gift toys, money to mother, 2 young children displaced in South End fire December 16, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Politics
Fed keeps rate near zero and sees brighter economy in 2021 December 16, 2020 | 3:02 PM
A snow plow clears the road surface on Route 7, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in New Ashford, Mass. A powerful winter storm that’s been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people make their way home after the holiday weekend. (GIllian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
SNOWPLOW SHORTAGE
How a shortage of snowplow drivers due to COVID-19 in Mass. could affect the storm response December 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Politics
US angling to secure more of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine December 16, 2020 | 2:05 PM
LynnCovidTesting Lynn, MA 12/3/20 Emily Martin (cq), right, of Cambridge and Scott Lucid (cq), of Peabody, wait in line. She will be taking her second test; his third. People park in the large lot behind the City of Lynn Fire Department headquarters for COVID-19 testing, during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. People stay in their cars and then line up on foot to go in a small unit to be tested. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
WINTER SURGE
UMass model projects rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts to level off in January December 16, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Politics
Watch: Kamala Harris shares what she’ll be thinking about when she takes her historic oath of office December 16, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Boston, MA--12/1/20-- Governor Charlie Baker gives opening remarks at the Swearing-In Ceremony for SJC Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd at the State House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Weather
Livestream: Charlie Baker to give update on tonight's snowstorm December 16, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Schools
Over 100 education unions issue vote of no confidence against Commissioner Jeffrey Riley December 16, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Politics
Close but not yet: Deal near on COVID-19 economic aid bill December 16, 2020 | 11:30 AM
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is readied for the vaccinating staff at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The first shots were given in the American mass vaccination campaign on Monday, opening a new chapter in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. (Kathryn Gamble/The New York Times)
VACCINE MYTHS
Rhode Island doctor debunks myths about COVID-19 vaccine as rollout gets underway December 16, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Melina Mara
Trump vs. McConnell
Trump lashes out at McConnell for recognizing Biden's victory December 16, 2020 | 8:49 AM
FILE -- Gina McCarthy, former chief of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, in Manhattan, March 2, 2020. McCarthy will serve as senior White House adviser on climate change to President-elect Joe Biden, coordinating climate change policy throughout the government. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times)
GINA McCarthy
Biden to pick Boston's Gina McCarthy for top domestic climate job December 16, 2020 | 12:05 AM