Two Massachusetts high schools make list of top 100 in U.S.

The U.S. News and World Report, best known as the organization that makes the highly contentious—though prominent—college rankings list, has released a list of the top 100 high schools in the country. Two Massachusetts high schools made the list, including one in Boston.

The 2016 rankings listed Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis as the 33rd best high school in the nation, while Boston Latin School was ranked 51. The organization collected data from more than 21,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia to create the list. Each school was evaluated based on its performance on state assessments, graduation rates and how well it prepared students for college.

Sturgis received a 94.4 out of 100 on the scale of college readiness, while Boston Latin received a 91.0. The competition was fierce, as the top 16 schools in the country all received a college readiness ranking of 100.

You can view the full nationwide rankings here, and check out schools specifically in Massachusetts here.