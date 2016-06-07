Boston public school students overtook the district’s budget forum Tuesday with tough questions for the superintendent

At one point, they kicked all of the adults out of the room.

Students who attended the budget forum Tuesday first participated in an improv activity.
Students who attended the budget forum Tuesday first participated in an improv activity. –Allison Pohle/Boston.com
By
June 7, 2016

At the beginning of a forum to discuss the Boston Public Schools budget Tuesday night, Superintendent Tommy Chang introduced a warm up activity for the few dozen students in attendance.

Related Links

“Have any of you ever done improv?” he asked. “I’m going to give you a question and you have to answer the question starting with, ‘No, but.’ For instance, ‘What would be in your dream school cafeteria?’ And someone will answer, then the next person will say, ‘No, but.'”

He then had them repeat the activity, but answer each question with, “Yes, and” — an exercise intended to foster a collaborative environment. But, when he asked for feedback about the exercise, Fania Joseph, a sophomore at Boston Community Leadership Academy, changed the subject.

Advertisement

“I think the atmosphere is kind of tense in here so we should do an ice-breaker,” she said. “I have one in mind. It’s a stand-up, sit-down game.”

“Stand up if you felt patronized by this activity,” Joseph said.

Every student stood up. Multiple students expressed how they didn’t come to play games. They came to talk about the budget.

Chang apologized and explained that the “yes, and” activity is something everyone on his senior leadership team does, but he also said he was open to suggestions from the students as to how the meeting should progress.

“Thank you for being positive and holding me accountable,” he said. “What the purpose of today is, is to talk about the budget.”

When Chang and senior leaders of the district’s finance department planned the forum, they hoped students would run through an activity that would simulate the decisions school officials make during the budgeting process, including ideas for investments and reductions. But most of the students in attendance didn’t want to run through hypothetical numbers. They wanted to talk about the current budget situation.

“This is too organized,” said Brian Foster, a senior at Excel High School. “It feels like school.”

Advertisement

What the students ultimately decided to do was ask the adults to leave for a few minutes. Once the room was cleared, they stood in a circle and made a game plan. After about 10 minutes, they asked the adults to come back in and sit in a circle. Chang, as well as school finance department members Eleanor Laurans and David Bloom, sat cross-legged on the hardwood floor as the students asked questions for the next 30 minutes.

“Is your job just to allocate the money the city gives to the schools or decide what departments it goes into?” one student asked.

“The school department is one of the departments in the city, and we’re allocated a dollar amount,” Chang said. “Based on the allocation the city provides, we then push those dollars through a budgeting process to schools.”

He then explained that schools create their budgets based off the weighted student funding formula. After these budgets are created, the school committee votes on the allocations, and then the vote is passed to the City Council.

“That’s where we’re at right now,” Chang said.

One student stood up and reiterated that Chang and the finance administrators were given a set amount by the city, and had to make do with what they had.

“We need to all actually go to the City Council in order to get the money back,” the student said. “These people here are not the enemy. And sure we might not agree with them on a lot, but we should be talking about where the money we’re given should be going.”

Advertisement

After spending the better part of the year organizing walk outs and giving testimony at budget hearings, this answer made Foster feel defeated.

“This seems like a last resort,” he said as he walked into the middle of the circle. “These scenarios put us in the scenario of we already lost. We should just leave at this point.”

Ashon Bigby, a sophomore at Urban Science Academy, stood up and walked over to Foster.

“What we’re here for is to explain to these guys what are problems are in the school,” Bigby said. “They understand that. They do. Everyone’s gonna try their best. [Chang’s] really 100 percent about Boston Public Schools.”

Earlier in the meeting, members of the finance team said the conversation helped them determine how to better input student priorities into the budgeting process.

“From my perspective, I don’t have a lot of opportunity to interact with student voices,” Bloom said. “So this is helpful for me in the future as I’m thinking for planning next year’s situation because this year’s budget is sort of out of my control at this point.”

Chang also said he’d like to have students become more involved in the budgeting process sooner, as the City Council is set to hold its first vote on the budget Wednesday.

“One of the big asks I had of everyone was, ‘Could we have ways to have young people more involved in the budgeting process in the very beginning?'” he said. “But I’m glad this happened. It was so much more authentic, so much more genuine. I learned a lot just letting you guys take the reigns.”

He repeated multiple times during the course of the meeting that the well-being of all Boston Public School students was his main priority, which is why he would continue to advocate to their interests.

“I talk about the importance of spending money on young people every day,” Chang said while addressing the students earlier in the meeting. “That’s why I go to the City Council.”

“Do they listen to you,” Joseph asked.

Chang laughed.

“I hope they do.”

TOPICS: Education Boston Public Schools
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Local News
Chemicals found in water of several New Hampshire wells June 10, 2017 | 8:48 AM
A child’s bike was left at the scene Friday night.
Local News
Child struck, killed by commuter rail train in Salem June 10, 2017 | 7:35 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney talks with reporters in New York. Romney said on Friday, June 9, at a gathering of GOP officials in Park City, Utah that Democrat Hillary Clinton encouraged him to take a job as President Donald Trump's secretary of state. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Politics
Romney: Clinton told me to take Trump secretary of state job June 9, 2017 | 7:35 PM
Local News
DEA seizes 50 kilograms of fentanyl precursor valued at $570 million June 9, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Local News
Medical examiner testifies no conclusive evidence Bella Bond died from punch to stomach June 9, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Local News
State bond rating downgraded in blow to Baker, Mass. politicians June 9, 2017 | 6:26 PM
FILE - In this April 27, 2010, file photo, Lishan Wang stands during arraignment in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven Conn. Wang, charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute, pleaded no contest to lesser charges on Friday, June 9, 2017, and agreed to serve 32 years in prison. (Douglas Healey/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)
Local News
Doctor pleads no contest to killing Yale physician June 9, 2017 | 5:34 PM
A packed hearing room attends a Massachusetts Legislature's Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security public hearing concerning a bill that calls for sharp limits on cooperation between federal immigration officials and state and local law enforcement agencies at the Statehouse Friday, June 9, 2017, in Boston. The overflow crowned spilled out into the hallways outside the large hearing room. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Politics
Massachusetts lawmakers wrestle with sanctuary state bill June 9, 2017 | 5:32 PM
Local News
Police: 15-year-old fatally stabs mother, takes own life with gun June 9, 2017 | 5:24 PM
Local News
Man convicted of animal cruelty for stabbing pit bull June 9, 2017 | 5:20 PM
FILE - This April 11, 2016 photo shows a portion of the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy campus in Exeter, N.H. Two former teachers at the academy acknowledged sexual misconduct, and a former admissions officer pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse. It was one of the state's top stories in 2016. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Local News
3 NH students expelled for tampering with student council president election June 9, 2017 | 5:16 PM
Local News
Factory co-workers to split $1 million lottery prize 42 ways June 9, 2017 | 5:12 PM
In this photo provided by Chelsea Lawrence, passengers trapped in a stalled subway on New York's F line, stick their fingers between the closed doors to try and open them, Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chelsea Lawrence via AP)
National News
NYC subway breakdowns are driving riders nuts June 9, 2017 | 4:30 PM
Media
CNN dumps Reza Aslan after Trump tweet June 9, 2017 | 3:52 PM
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
AP fact check: Trump says Comey cleared him. He didn't June 9, 2017 | 3:40 PM
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress June 9, 2017 | 3:36 PM
“SpotMini,” a robot by Boston Dynamics, entering an elevator during Genius Gala 6.0 in Jersey City, N.J., in May. The company has gained notice for its two- and four-legged robots, which move with uncanny balance and speed.
Business
SoftBank to buy Boston Dynamics, maker of animal-like robots June 9, 2017 | 1:49 PM
epa06019340 Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the commencement address to the 2017 graduating class of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 09 June 2017 EPA/JOHN CETRINO
Local News
Apple CEO to MIT grads: Tech without values is worthless June 9, 2017 | 12:16 PM
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
National News
Trump finally fires back at James Comey on Twitter: 'Comey is a leaker!' June 9, 2017 | 9:55 AM
Local News
Michelle Carter's lawyers aiming for acquittal Friday, before they call any witnesses June 9, 2017 | 7:20 AM
Local News
Woman awoken by peeping tom asking to be let in June 9, 2017 | 6:01 AM
World News
Theresa May's UK election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority June 9, 2017 | 5:59 AM
**ADVANCE SUNDAY MAY 25 ** FILE ** This is a June 9, 1953 Assumption College handout photo showing a group of injured Antonian nuns being care for by their fellow sisters after a tornado ravaged Assumption College campus in Worcester, Mass., where three of the 94 people killed in the storm lost their lives. The community and college will be marking the 50th anniversary of the deadly storm with a memorial service and lecture on Monday June 9 2003. The man in background is unidentified.(AP Photo/AssumptionCollege ho) Library Tag 06092003 Metro
History
Remembering the deadly F4 tornado that ravaged Worcester June 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Brunswick, Maine - 5/26/2015 - Workers at various stations put together Bean boots at the LL Bean factory in Brunswick, Maine, May 26, 2015. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
L.L. Bean facility briefly evacuated after bomb threat June 9, 2017 | 2:05 AM
Local News
New texts show Michelle Carter was aggressive in pushing suicide June 8, 2017 | 8:01 PM
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
4 takeaways from James Comey's testimony June 8, 2017 | 7:30 PM
FOR METRO. Stowe, VT 12/15/2008 The Spruce Camp Base Lodge, front, and The Destination Hotels and Resorts Stowe Mountain, at Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, VT on Monday, December 15, 2008. (Yoon S. Byun/Globe Staff)
Skiing
Vail Resorts purchases Stowe Mountain Resort June 8, 2017 | 5:58 PM
A blue heron flies over Monksville Reservoir, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Hewitt, N.J. Temperature has shift from hot to cool weather in recent weeks as the Northern New Jersey region gears up for the summer season kicking off on Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Animals
Police investigate death of 4 blue herons June 8, 2017 | 5:34 PM
Thomas Nagle outside the Trader Joe’s where he worked until he was fired, in New York, Nov. 1, 2016. Employees of the grocery store chain are complaining of harsh treatment by managers, unsafe work environments and a pressure to appear happy despite the atmosphere they work in. (Joshua Bright/The New York Times)
Business
Pirate Joe’s, maverick distributor of Trader Joe’s products, shuts down June 8, 2017 | 3:56 PM
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., questions former FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Politics
John McCain's line of questioning baffled nearly everyone, including Comey June 8, 2017 | 3:22 PM