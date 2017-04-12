Joe Biden is coming to Harvard this spring

Last year, Harvard’s Class Day speaker was network TV star Rashida Jones.

Not bad.

This year it will be the former vice president.

The Harvard Crimson reports that Joe Biden, the 47th vice president of the United States, will be the school’s featured speaker for Class Day on May 24. Biden will reportedly address this year’s graduating seniors in Tercentenary Theatre — just a day before Facebook found Mark Zuckerberg delivers the school’s 2017 commencement address.

Previous Class Day speakers include an array of actors and TV stars — from Natalie Portman to Andy Sandberg to Matt Lauer — but also former President Bill Clinton in 2007 and Bono, the rock star, in 2001. Class Day is a customary pre-commencement day of graduation ceremonies and celebrations.

“I am honored to be invited to be a part of this special day at Harvard,” Biden said in a press release, according to the Crimson. “Today’s generation of students is the most engaged, the most tolerant, and the best educated in the history of the United States of America.”

The former vice president most recently visited Harvard in 2014, when he spoke at the Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

Perhaps his visit will inspire the return of Harvard Square’s Joe Biden Burger, for old time’s sake.