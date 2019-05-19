Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy gifts Trinity College grads with game tickets

Kennedy told the graduates that life is "a team sport" and that they should "help each other, look out for each other, and care for each other."

AP,
6:58 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Graduating students at a Connecticut college have been greeted with a surprise from their commencement day speaker: free tickets to a Boston Red Sox game.

Samuel Kennedy, the Red Sox president and CEO, wrapped up his graduation day speech Sunday at Trinity College in Hartford by announcing that each graduate would get two tickets to the team’s Memorial Day game at Fenway Park against the Cleveland Indians.

Kennedy also told the more than 500 graduates that life is “a team sport” and that they should “help each other, look out for each other, and care for each other.”

Advertisement

Kennedy graduated from Trinity in 1995 and played on the college baseball team. Trinity was founded in 1823 and is the state’s second oldest college after Yale University.

TOPICS: Education Lifestyle Baseball College Sports Connecticut Sports Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Somerville-Medford, MA - 5/19/19 Tufts University holds its 163rd commencement. Actor and activist Alfre Woodard (cq) is one of five honorary degree recipients; she delivers the commencement address. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 20graduations
Education
Alfre Woodard urges Tufts graduates to foster truth, justice May 19, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Media
WCVB Channel 5 anchor Randy Price injured in bike mishap May 19, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Politics
US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan May 19, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Politics
Schiff: Amash criticism not enough to push Trump impeachment May 19, 2019 | 2:24 PM
youtube
National
Graduation speaker pledges to pay Morehouse class of 2019 student debt May 19, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Local
Child puts car in reverse, accidentally runs over mother in Chelmsford May 19, 2019 | 1:07 PM
The Omni Mount Washington Resort
Local
Exhibit highlights White Mountains resort hotels May 19, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Chef Jose Andres speaks during the TIME 100 Summit in New York
Local
Celeb chef José Andrés calls fired N.H. cafeteria worker a 'hero' and offers her a job May 19, 2019 | 12:57 PM
Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin (C) speaks to a crowd of church goers at St. Paul's church as she stands between her son, Jahvaris Fulton, (L) and Attorney for the Martin family Daryl Parks in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 17, 2013.
National
Trayvon Martin's mom announces run for office in Miami May 19, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Fitchburg
Local
Woman found dead in car in Fitchburg May 19, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Local
Montpelier High graduate repays cost of prank 25 years later May 19, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Politics
Trump tells anti-abortion activists to stay united for 2020 May 19, 2019 | 11:00 AM
During a press conference at the Dighton Police department in officials spoke about the death 14-year-old Ryan Hazel who was caring for animals at the property when he was mauled to death.
Local
Rehoboth teen mauled to death by dogs is laid to rest May 19, 2019 | 10:46 AM
Parking lot of William J. Devine Memorial Golf Course
Local
Police investigate after man's body found at Franklin Park golf course May 19, 2019 | 9:51 AM
A man rides his camel in front of the pyramid of Khufu, or Cheops, in Giza, Egypt, 29 March 2017 .
World
Bomb hits tourist bus near Egypt's Giza Pyramids, wounds 16 May 19, 2019 | 9:25 AM
State House dome
Local
Senators to consider amendments to state budget plan May 19, 2019 | 9:22 AM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Local
Pelosi being honored with JFK Profile in Courage Award May 19, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Mount Moriah
Local
Injured Dracut hiker helped by passing rescue volunteer in New Hampshire May 19, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Politics
AP sources: Former CIA chief Brennan to brief Dems on Iran May 18, 2019 | 11:31 PM
Austin Eubanks
National
Columbine school shooting survivor found dead in home May 18, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Politics
Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is 'impeachable' May 18, 2019 | 6:41 PM
Local
Restaurant customers in Rockport warned of potential hepatitis exposure May 18, 2019 | 4:22 PM
An 11-foot, 800-pound sculpture of a burnt spoon, meant to symbolize opioid use, created by Domenic Esposito, of Westwood, Mass., is briefly displayed in front of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Boston. The Spoon Movement, which Esposito co-founded after watching his brother struggle with addiction, said it was gifting the sculpture to state Attorney General Maura Healy to recognize her advocacy for fighting addiction.
Local
Giant spoon sculpture highlights opioid crisis May 18, 2019 | 3:52 PM
state house
Local
Galvin calls for early voting in presidential primary May 18, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Politics
Argentina's Fernández announces vice presidential bid May 18, 2019 | 12:36 PM
state house
Local
State lawmakers weigh action as housing squeeze tightens May 18, 2019 | 11:35 AM
Boston, MA - 8/12/18 - A Boston Police car is stationed outside the Mattapan home, at 201 Manchester Street, where a man was fatally shot on Saturday, on his 55th birthday. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 13mattapan Reporter: J.D. Capelouto
Local
Boston police identify woman killed in hit-and-run May 18, 2019 | 11:21 AM
Local
After warm Saturday, temperatures will be even higher Sunday and Monday May 18, 2019 | 11:13 AM
Local
Man wanted in Massachusetts shooting found in North Carolina May 18, 2019 | 9:50 AM
A road sign advertises legalized marijuana for sale at a roadside shack on U.S. Highway 201 near Solon, Maine, Friday, August 10, 2018.
Local
Vermont, New Hampshire both could delay marijuana proposals May 18, 2019 | 9:29 AM