North Attleborough substitute teacher fired after allegedly smoking marijuana in classroom full of students

A substitute teacher was fired from North Attleborough High School on Monday after allegedly smoking marijuana in a classroom full of students, WCVB reported.

Principal Peter Haviland told the station that students reported the incident immediately.

“It was their quick decisions to report the concerns which allowed our school to immediately intervene and remove the individual who created the unsafe environment,” he said in a statement. “We are proud of our students and grateful to them for the level of maturity and courage they showed during this unfortunate and unprecedented experience.”

Haviland then called the situation “entirely unexpected and unprecedented” and said it isn’t a reflection of the school.

Advertisement

The substitute teacher has not been identified publicly. It is unclear whether they will face any charges.