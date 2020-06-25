Livestream: Charlie Baker, education officials on school reopening guidance The press conference was scheduled to start at noon. SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS By John Waller, News Editor June 25, 2020 | 12:25 PM Related LinksDistricts urged to prioritize physical return to school this fall. Here’s what the new guidelines say.Read the full Massachusetts ‘Initial Fall School Reopening Guidance’ Jump To Comments TOPICS: Education Coronavirus Local Massachusetts Politics Gov. Charlie Baker Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines. Close Boston.com News Alerts Sign up for Boston.com's e-mail alerts and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox. Thanks for signing up! Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy Close Wake up with today’s top stories Get Today’s Headlines every morning and breaking news as it unfolds, right to your inbox. Connect with Facebook - or - Thanks for signing up! Continue to the article Privacy Policy CORONAVIRUS Nurses at Brigham and Women’s raise concerns about crowded hospital shuttles June 25, 2020 | 11:21 AM Death Investigation Police seek person of interest in relation to body found near Dorchester golf course June 25, 2020 | 10:08 AM Back to School Districts urged to prioritize physical return to school this fall. Here's what the new guidelines say. June 25, 2020 | 10:01 AM 'Aunt Nellie's Diary' Early, rarely seen Louisa May Alcott story published in Strand Magazine June 25, 2020 | 9:43 AM Education Read the full Massachusetts 'Initial Fall School Reopening Guidance' June 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM ED MARKEY Where's Markey? Senator misses dozens of votes in pandemic June 25, 2020 | 9:28 AM Framingham Police investigating after noose found outside Framingham charter school on Juneteenth June 25, 2020 | 9:07 AM Joseph Early Jr. Worcester district attorney accused of violating ethics law June 25, 2020 | 8:55 AM Technology Google sets limit on how long it will store some data June 24, 2020 | 9:42 PM Local What to know about the 2020 sales tax holiday in Massachusetts June 24, 2020 | 6:08 PM Coronavirus Former football player Myron Rolle talked about working in Mass. General's COVID-19 ward June 24, 2020 | 6:01 PM Holyoke Soldiers' Home 'Nothing short of gut wrenching': Charlie Baker responds to the Holyoke Soldiers' Home report June 24, 2020 | 5:35 PM Town #s Mass. releases updated town-by-town coronavirus numbers June 24, 2020 | 4:21 PM Faneuil Hall 'Mr. Mayor, you should be ashamed of yourself' June 24, 2020 | 2:58 PM Local Boston City Council unanimously passes ban on facial recognition technology June 24, 2020 | 2:56 PM Cape Cod 1 drowned, 1 injured in Mashpee boating accident June 24, 2020 | 2:41 PM Politics Obama urges Democrats: 'Whatever you've done so far is not enough' June 24, 2020 | 1:50 PM Racial Justice Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism June 24, 2020 | 1:44 PM WORCESTER Worcester teenagers create anthem for coronavirus era, and it's an absolute jam June 24, 2020 | 1:43 PM Cape Cod Noose found in tree, racist flyers taped to street signs spur investigations in Yarmouth June 24, 2020 | 1:34 PM Racial Justice Rhode Island to remove ‘Plantations’ from official state name on documents, websites June 24, 2020 | 1:25 PM Casinos Massachusetts has finalized its requirements for reopening casinos June 24, 2020 | 1:10 PM Racial Justice Suffolk poll: 85% in Mass. support Black Lives Matter, majority wants police reforms June 24, 2020 | 1:07 PM Holyoke Soldier's Home 'We [were] moving these unknowing veterans off to die': Read the report on the COVID-19 outbreak within Holyoke Soldiers' Home June 24, 2020 | 12:29 PM POLICE REFORM Ayanna Pressley calls Marty Walsh’s proposed police budget cuts 'a drop in the bucket' June 24, 2020 | 12:04 PM Coronavirus Livestream: Charlie Baker on results of Holyoke Soldiers' Home independent investigation June 24, 2020 | 11:52 AM CONFEDERATE FLAG Mississippi's flag has a Confederate emblem. Now Baptists want it gone and Walmart won't display it. June 24, 2020 | 11:43 AM MEAT SHORTAGE? Warren and Booker press meatpackers on exporting to China while claiming U.S. shortages June 24, 2020 | 11:33 AM Politics Madison Cawthorn, 24, upsets Trump-endorsed favorite in North Carolina June 24, 2020 | 10:06 AM 2020 Joe Biden takes dominant lead as voters reject Trump on virus and race June 24, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.