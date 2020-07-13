Stanford, Yale among colleges supporting Mass. schools suing over Trump visa rule

Almost 60 U.S. universities filed a court brief in support of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the case.

A sign on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Harvard and MIT have sued the Trump administration for its decision to strip international college students of their visas if all of their courses are held online.
A sign on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Harvard and MIT have sued the Trump administration for its decision to strip international college students of their visas if all of their courses are held online. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Janet Lorin and Alan Mirabella,
The Washington Post
July 13, 2020 | 9:28 AM

Related Links

Almost 60 U.S. universities filed a court brief in support of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a case the schools brought to stop new visa rules that could bar many international students.

Stanford University and Ivy League schools including Yale and Princeton were among those that filed a so-called amicus brief Sunday. They argued that the new rules, which require in-person teaching for a student visa, are “causing significant harm and turmoil.” Currently, students on visas can have remote teaching for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

U.S. higher education, already facing long-term challenges because of changing demographics, has been severely hit by the crisis, closing campuses and giving refunds earlier this year. As schools try to prepare for upcoming classes, more are saying they’ll be fully online for the foreseeable future — a plan that now could jeopardize many of the 213,000 international students that enroll every year via the visa program.

Advertisement

“This new directive forces international students to choose between pursuing their academic dreams or risking deportation, all the while throwing months of careful planning by colleges and universities into disarray,” Ishan Bhabha, a partner at law firm Jenner & Block, which is representing the colleges, said in a statement.

The brief cites examples of students affected by the guidance. They include a Rice University student working on COVID-19 research and developing low-cost ventilators who would be forced out of the country.

Harvard and MIT sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week after the agency issued the rules, which would block visas for applicants studying at colleges that only offer virtual instruction. Students on existing visas who want to remain in the U.S. must transfer to a school with in-person instruction or attend one that offers both remote and on-campus learning.

Northeastern University also announced last Wednesday it is joining the lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s move.

The Trump administration’s decision to rescind a coronavirus exemption to ICE’s in-person class requirements was “arbitrary and capricious,” Harvard and MIT said. It also violates the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to allow public comment and consider harm to students, they said.

Advertisement

Jenner & Block was among several law firms that persuaded the Supreme Court to protect young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers from deportation.

On Friday, the schools filed a request for a preliminary injunction. A hearing is scheduled for July 15.

The case is President and Fellows of Harvard College v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 20-cv-11283, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Education Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Crowds of people outside restaurants in Miami on Sunday.Credit...Saul Martinez for The New York Times
Florida
Florida breaks U.S. coronavirus record for most new cases in a day July 13, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on the first day of the theme parks' phased reopening.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney World opens its gates, with virus numbers rising July 13, 2020 | 9:09 AM
A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard.
National News
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego July 12, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 #s
Mass. reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths July 12, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Hannah Wysong, a teacher at the Esperanza Community School in Tempe, Ariz., July 10, 2020. Many of the nation’s 3.5 million teachers found themselves feeling under siege this week as pressure from the White House, pediatricians, and some parents to get back to physical classrooms intensified — even as the coronavirus rages across much of the country.
Coronavirus
Fear and anger as teachers feel pressure to return to class July 12, 2020 | 4:21 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley say in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar dated Friday, March 27, 2020, that comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the coronavirus does not exist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Ayanna Pressley
Pressley to DeVos on opening schools safely: 'I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant' July 12, 2020 | 3:45 PM
A health care worker arrives at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio last month.
COVID PARTY
Man, 30, dies after attending a ‘COVID party,’ Texas hospital says July 12, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Signs of thanks outside the NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, April 27, 2020. Allen's head of the emergency department was thought of by her colleagues as unflappable.But as her hospital was was inundated, then overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Dr. Lorna Breen broke.
COVID-19 FRONT LINES
‘I couldn’t do anything’: The virus and an ER doctor’s suicide July 12, 2020 | 3:01 PM
IN this Oct. 14, 2009 file photo, copies of the McClatchy Co. owned Miami Herald newspaper are shown in Miami.
Newspaper Industry
Chatham Asset Management announces plan to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy July 12, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Jabin Botsford
TRUMP IN N.H.
Bad weather or bad turnout? Pundits question what was behind Trump's Portsmouth postponement July 12, 2020 | 1:36 PM
The face and upper body of the statue were charred Sunday after a person lit fire to plastic flowers in the hands of the statue the day before, according to Boston police.
Crime
Police: Virgin Mary statue burned at Dorchester parish, arson investigation underway July 12, 2020 | 1:11 PM
18 Adams St., Roxbury and 25 Regis Road, Mattapan
Crime
2 shot to death in about an hour in separate incidents in Roxbury and Mattapan early Sunday July 12, 2020 | 12:41 PM
In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla. In early July 2020, California is averaging 91 reported COVID-19 deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66, but Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina also saw sizable rises.
Florida
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in Covid cases July 12, 2020 | 12:20 PM
A view of the Walt Disney World theme park entrance.
Crime
Feds: Mass. man, Maryland woman went to Orlando 31 times using government money July 12, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Hampton Beach, NH: August 23, 2017: The scene on a Wednesday night on the strip at Hampton Beach. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
SUMMER WORKERS
As New England beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers July 12, 2020 | 11:37 AM
President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Donald Trump
Trump criticizes private Texas border wall built by his supporters July 12, 2020 | 11:19 AM
White House Task Force
Assistant secretary for Health and Human Services Dept. Brett Giroir urges using masks in public July 12, 2020 | 10:52 AM
**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before Sunday 3:01 a.m. ET July 12, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** Dr. Andrew Brooks, left, with the CEO of Vault Health, Jason Feldman, at RUCDR Infinite Biologics in Piscataway, N.J., July 2, 2020. The lab developed a saliva kit that is now a key part of MLB’s plan to return to play, and has also been used by other sports leagues that have come back to life, including the PGA Tour and MLS. (Bryan Anselm/The New York Times)
Coronavirus Testing
A virus test that is fit for athletes: A spit tube July 12, 2020 | 10:35 AM
The two persons of interest in Allston Black Lives Matter sign vandalism.
Allston
Update: Boston police say they've identified a suspect in connection with vandalism of Black Lives Matter sign in Allston July 12, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Kennebec River, Maine.
Maine
33-year-old woman dies while whitewater rafting in Maine July 12, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Everett, MA, 06/23/2019 -- People fill the casino floor at Encore Boston Harbor during the grand opening. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 24encore Reporter:
ENCORE CASINO
Encore Boston Harbor reopens its doors today July 12, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Schools
'Moving target': Schools deal with new plans, Trump demands July 12, 2020 | 9:27 AM
The Massachusetts turnpike from over the Boston University bridge on June 22, 2020.
Mass Pike
Construction project over Mass Pike gets rolling July 12, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Maine
Tornado downs trees, causes roof damage in Maine July 12, 2020 | 8:23 AM
Politics
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China July 12, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Cambridge
Whitehead Institute’s new director slams Trump as anti-science, anti-foreigner July 12, 2020 | 7:30 AM
In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday, July 11, 2020, that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so
Roger Stone
In rare public comments, Mueller defends prosecution of Roger Stone July 12, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Pope Francis
Pope 'deeply pained' over Turkey's move on Hagia Sophia July 12, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Naya Rivera
Search of lake for missing "Glee" star to resume Sunday July 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Madeline Swegle
National News
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot July 11, 2020 | 9:45 PM